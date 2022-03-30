The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 31, 2022

Your daily horoscope for March 31, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

We are just one day away from the New Moon in Aries and this pivotal point in our new year.

The New Moon is exactly as it sounds — new. So, we are encouraged to set fresh goals and to start working on them once this lunar phase passes.

Here's the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are designed for fresh starts, Aries, and as the first zodiac sign in astrology, you may feel a bit of frustration when it comes to the timing of what you want to do.

The Moon will enter your sign first thing in the morning, and this lunar energy is just a day before the New Moon in Aries.

A new beginning is coming your way, but it may require a bit of patience on your part. What you anticipate is there, but it's on hold. So, remain optimistic for good things to come your way.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is time to let go of things you cannot control. The Moon entering your sector of hidden enemies brings to the forefront of your mind the problems you've faced and all the solutions you've tried but were unsuccessful in.

There's always room for growth and change, and part of your nature is never to give up until you've accomplished what you've set out to do. Unfortunately, however, sometimes things will not work out even if you try your hardest, and hope can cause you to waste time when you ought to move on to the next thing and let a matter go.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

A quick friendship can enter your life, Gemini. This relationship may teach you a fast lesson that you need to learn now and not later.

You could bump into an older friend who changed significantly, and it feels like you don't know them anymore, but that's a good thing.

Or, through an introduction by a mutual acquaintance, you may meet a person who magnetically attracts you, but only for a short period of time.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your feelings shift in a new direction, Cancer. For example, you may have a strong inclination toward a type of work or hobby. When the Moon enters Aries in preparation for the New Moon in your career sector, this could be the nudge you need to make an important change related to work.

Even if you're uncertain about what you might like to do next, it's a good time to write up a list of activities that you may enjoy. Then, start a little running list of job titles you are well-suited for and work your way.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are the leader of the pack today, Leo. The Moon enters your sector of beliefs, and what you think and feel starts to manifest opportunities in your life that you had not anticipated coming to you.

This may shake you to your core and cause you to believe in things you may have dismissed in the past.

From faith in the unknown to the miraculous, you may feel a strong presence with your higher power or get your faith restored with hope.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your patience may wear thin today, and it could be due to anxiousness or a slight bit of anxiety about how long certain things take.

The quick-moving Moon enters Aries, which brings fire in your belly to have things done now, and you may feel intensely driven to see what you need to be done without too much time being wasted.

You could be the button pusher today, so as you get things done, remember that people are human and should be treated with kindness. It may help you along the way.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Love can hit you like a bull's eye, and it may catch you off guard. The idea of a romantic partner entering your life may cause you to feel unprepared but also anticipate what could happen.

There's a lot of heightened energy right now, so keeping options open is great. And, you so meet someone, and things start to click, try to remain practical and keep your feet on the ground.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There are many things to do today, and it's a great idea to be organized and prepared for when the workday comes to an end.

With the Moon in Aries, you may find it easier to remain productive on quick short tasks that don't take up all of your time. Aim to get things done in spurts vs. dedicating your entire day to one item that lingers all week.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, inspiration hits you in the right way. The Aries moon brings fire energy to you that supports creativity and your imagination.

So, don't resist the desire to be creative. You have a flair for art and bringing drama to beautiful things. So, plan a day for your art.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the moon enters your family sector, resulting in too many people giving advice or wanting to head in new directions.

You hold the cards when it comes to keeping the peace. So try to remain as impartial as you can.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, try to keep your ego in check while the moon is in Aries, bringing the hostility to your sector of communication.

Keep your cool while driving to work to avoid road rage and biting your tongue to keep the peace with argumentative family and friends.

Lay low and try not to take the bait should someone pick a fight with you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, when the moons enter Aries, you may experience vulnerability and a desire to shock. If you are trying to avoid complex emotions by purchasing an expensive gift, don't.

Stay frugal, and remember that the next few days may be a bit intense when it comes to staying true to your budget.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.