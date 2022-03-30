The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, March 31, 2022

Tonight, the best horoscopes for March 31, 2022, are in store for three zodiac signs.

We all get to celebrate the annual Aries New Moon, a time to take chances, to follow your heart, and to decide that someday is not good enough.

Aries is a fire sign; it is one that is all about new beginnings and in fact is the zodiac sign to represent them as well.

It is the start of a brand-new astrological year, and it is time to use your recent reflections and even the quiet of the last couple of days to fuel you to follow your dreams.

Aries does not believe that failure is an option.

Either you will succeed, or you will learn, regardless of which way it goes, you will still be further along than you are now.

Before the Moon moves into Aries it makes one last connection with Pluto in Capricorn which will be the catalyst for this New Moon.

This connection will help you to become happier because you will reunite with your deepest desires in a way in which you see how you can incorporate them into your daily life.

Once you make the decision about what you are worth, it is amazing to see that it was never difficult at all, you just had to decide what was most important.

To have more of an idea of the area you will be asked to take a risk, reflect on October 20th, 2021.

That was the Full Moon in Aries, so what was occurring around that time or just beginning may come back up for review.

But also keep in mind October 9th, 2022, because that is when the intentions that you plant on tonight's Moon will come to fruition or that situations will have greater clarity brought to them.

Life is always a risk, so you might as well risk it for something that you genuinely want, and once you do that, the best things happen in your life much more easily.

See why zodiac signs Aries, Libra, and Pisces have the best horoscopes on March 31, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This is your time to take charge of your own life and dreams. While the New Moon is officially in Aries, it occurs in the early morning hours of April 1st. This makes tonight the prime time to fuel your dreams to the next level.

Later in the evening hours today after the Moon shifts into your sign it unites with Mercury, the planet that rules your communication. This makes it an excellent time to either spend time alone planning your next big move or even opening a conversation.

Whether it is the bomb drop of a break-up or starting your own business, there is no time genuinely like today to get started. What is interesting is that the Aries Moon in October of 2021 was the last Moon before Venus shifted into Capricorn and you went on a four-month journey to figure out what it is you most want and need from life.

Now, here you are again, something needs to change and something else needs to start. This is the Moon to act as if you truly are being supported by the stars to not hold back any longer.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Lucky for you, this Moon is all over your romantic zone. Aries lights up everything related to your love life which means that not only is it time to take action, but it is also time for some new beginnings. Whether the beginning is a release or being able to receive something new, this Moon could also have you reflect on how that Aries energy factored into the choices in your life. As a sign that is known for seeking balance, you also tend to be a peacekeeper which can lead to people-pleasing in your relationships.

If you are more focused on making others happy than you are speaking your truth in an authentic way, then you will never really be approaching it as your true self. Aries speaks its mind, it goes after what it wants, and it is determined to succeed. It does not necessarily care about the hurt feelings of others or even their opinions.

This is the energy to embody around this time so that you can end any people-pleasing you still might be doing and embrace a new way of loving confidently and authentically. This is also part of a new chapter for you in your life regarding your relationships, so it is important to be able to embrace your full power.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As the Moon transitions from your sign into Aries today, it is going to bring up the themes of what it means to be on the cusp of these two signs. Most significantly, these signs represent the end and the beginning, the collective and the self, and most importantly the doing and the being. In your own life, the balance between letting things go with the flow and creating your own currency is one that you are always aware of and are reflecting on.

At various times in your life, you will often swing one way or another, but the place where you find the most magic is one where you can embody both. Look where in your life these themes are coming up and even how they have shifted since last October. As a water sign that frequently will place importance on others, especially those you care about, over yourself learning these boundaries of self-versus collective can be important.

In many ways, once you learn this, you also learn what is worth truly fighting for and what is okay to just let go. Let yourself float with this Moon, but if a choice or opportunity comes up, do not be afraid to fight for it either.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.