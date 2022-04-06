3 Zodiac Signs Whose Family Stir Drama In Their Relationships During Moon Square Neptune Starting April 7, 2022:

Families are known for their drama, and when it affects your own life on a personal level you may wonder why this is happening and be curious about the day's astrology.

Sometimes a person is just not in the mood for their family, but there are also powers outside of our control that can contribute to the crazy-making that happens in the world.

And, even though a family doesn't want to accept that a person is not in the mood for them, the Moon in a certain zodiac sign can stir the pot and create problems long, a family drama is in process.

Isn't it amazing how we can offend so many people just by not wanting to be involved? It's as if our families demand that we feel every bit of the drama they want us to be involved in, and when we reject it, we're the enemy.

The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer at the close of this week, and Cancer is a sign that rules the home and the family. So, when the Cancer Moon speaks to Neptune this becomes the transit that lets us think things out.

During this transit we want to be alone; we want to think, create, and get lost in our own world. The last thing we want during Moon square Neptune is to be interrupted, especially unnecessarily.

And that's where the fam comes in: knock-knock — "we're here and we'd like to ruin your peace and quiet if that's OK." No, it's not OK, but you know family; they've invited themselves in any way and they will stay the course.

The reason your family is acting up is that you're not there to join them, and they resent you for your independence. One thing leads to another, and before you know it, you're being sucked into the vortex that is a family drama — the polar opposite of what you wanted during this time.

What really gets you is that there is no drama, but because people are bored and feeling snappy, they blame it all on you for not being around, and before you know it, the drama is heavy and the need to bolt is on red alert.

The Moon square Neptune is like a warning sign that tells you to avoid getting involved, no matter how hard the family tries to sink you in.

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Family Stir Drama In Their Relationships During Moon Square Neptune Starting April 7, 2022:

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have one heck of a family, Taurus. On one side, there are shrieking hysterics who cannot help but cause theatrics at every turn, and on the other side, you've got loners who would prefer to stick to themselves, avoiding drama at all costs. And then there's you, stuck in the middle, wanting very desperately to take after the peace-loving loners, while being dragged to and fro by the warlords of drama. That's what this day brings you: conflicted feelings and the pressure to choose sides.

Not what you wanted, especially as you love everyone in your family and feel loyalty to each individual, in your own way. Unfortunately, the warrior side wants you to choose: them or us. It's as if your family isn't content if they're not all going to battle to defend some prideful issue or some ridiculous dream. You'll be caught in the middle, and Moon square Neptune will make sure you feel every bit of the tension.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today is the day where the family gets together to mutually disapprove of your choices in just about everything, but especially about your romantic life. Just what you didn't need; opinions on your love life. As if anyone needs this, ever. Still, because Moon square Neptune is high in the sky, people feel the need to judge and condemn, even if it's none of their business.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

You'd think you were a child the way they treat you. You DO have your own brain and it's gotten you this far; the last thing you need is for your family to intervene. Their intervention is nervy, obnoxious, off base and none of their business! Prepare to tell a few people off today. In truth, you're getting tired of their constant opening, and it may be time to lay down the law. Let them know that there are boundaries here and that they are not allowed to tell you what you should or should not do, in terms of love and relationship.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

At this point in your life, you prefer to NOT share everything with your family, as you've seen that in the past, they've gone against your wishes. And when it comes to your romantic life, you have shut the door on them. They are simply not permitted to say a thing.

They have judged your lifestyle and they've made you feel like you're some kind of deviant; you resent this, however, you've learned your lesson here, which is to avoid sharing important and private info with these familiar people. Moon square Neptune lets you see that staying private really works for you, which is why, today, you are able to avoid family gossip. If your name comes up, you're cool with it, as long as they keep it positive — which, they won't do. You've walked out on family get-togethers before, and it looks like you're about to make that a habit.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.