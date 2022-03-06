3 Zodiac Signs Whose Family Drama Hurts Their Relationships During Mars Conjunct Venus Starting March 7, 2022

This week, Venus and Mars conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius at 0 degrees, and when the planet of love meets the planet of war on the boundaries where freedom is king, drama happens.

Family drama seems to be part and parcel of what family life is all about. There are very few families that don't come with their share of dramatic people or theatrical antics.

Some family members thrive on creating drama, while others are seemingly chosen to be the peacekeeper of the bunch. There's always a 'story' to tell and there always will be one on the horizon, just waiting to be 'written.'

If you thought your family was always in some state of dramatic expression, then get ready for Venus conjunct Mars, which practically exists to rev families up to the point of excitable insanity.

If that family member who always does everything in an over-the-top way is in your view, then expect them to outdo themselves this time around.

Also, this isn't exactly good news; while it may be controllable or — forgivable — this transit isn't the one that comes with sensible decisions. This is the one where chaos ensues and whoever is causing the family drama is actually in danger and must be paid attention to.

These are the days where you look closely at your kids to see if they're up to something dubious. Family drama may be a pain, but oftentimes those dramas are calls for help. It's time to listen. Not everything that happens can be chalked off as 'the boy who cried "wolf!" Pay attention to the drama, it might be very important.

And, this is why these 3 zodiac signs feel that their family drama hurts their relationships starting March 6, 2022, during Venus conjunct Mars in Aquarius.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Let's see, you've done the 'tough love' thing with members of your family, and you've also gone the compassionate way.

You've treated this person like a deity and an enemy, all because you love them and you're at your wit's end as to how to make them stop being so destructive.

The family is aware of this person's troubled life, and yet only you know just how intense and dangerous the path they've chosen is.

Having this burden on you is hard, and you find yourself resenting them for putting you in this position. Drama is so not what you need at this point, as you have so many other things on your mind.

So, with Venus conjunct Mars, you'll see the rise of some young person's trouble, and that will be enough drama for you to cover the entire year.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The drama-maker in your family is an elder member who cannot help but get themselves in trouble, day after day. What started out as a family joke has now morphed into a full-time job; nobody can keep up with this person's antics, and so many of those antics are about taking stupid chances that lead to terrible mistakes.

There's someone in your family that simply won't listen to sound advice, and this person ends up in the hospital more times than necessary.

If they'd only listen, but...they won't, and they won't. Venus conjunct Mars exacerbates this troublesome aspect and makes this person go even further to rebel, act out, and destroy everything around them. They have taken drama and made it into a lifestyle.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You live with the person who causes the most drama in your family, and if you can admit it; you're over it. You are so over this person's fit throwing and tantrum tossing — it's enough!

This is a grown person, not a child, and this person is probably your own partner. What you've come to realize is that you've enabled this dramatic behavior and while it was once a laugh riot, now it's more of a chore.

Venus conjunct Mars lets you see very clearly that this is not what you signed on for, and you are starting to resent the living heck out of them for being such a baby, all day, every day. How did you come to legally tie yourself to such an infant? What was once cute and crazy has now become that which you detest. Their drama is your dread.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.