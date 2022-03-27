The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Best Horoscopes On Monday, March 28, 2022

Today reveals that the same parts of yourself you try to hide are the same, making you uniquely yourself. When life seems to change quickly, and unexpected events always pop up, it is hard to remain open. To keep your walls down, your heart opens and be able to both give and receive.

It is easier to close yourself up with hard defense mechanisms and not truly share how you are feeling or what you are hoping to achieve in life, friendships, and even love.

When you learn that you can keep yourself safe to stay open, you have mastered vulnerability as a superpower. This is what the energy of today brings.

In a unique gathering, the Aquarian Moon systematically visits Mars, Venus, and Saturn today, bringing your vulnerability to the surface and the feeling that there is something almost magical about today.

As if everything has led to this moment.

This is what Neptune and the North Node may be showing you when they meet up in the sky today, bringing together your deepest desires and dreams with the hand of fate.

Believing in fate is not what makes it real, but seeing how it occurs in your life even when you have given up all hope. Today’s energy is very emotional.

It brings out a vulnerable sensitivity affecting your closest relationships and bringing about the ability to deal with challenging situations with passion and openness.

Vulnerability can be a scary word, but once you learn that it is the only path to having the life you dream of, you realize that it is a gift to open your heart and not just speak from it act from it as well.

The three zodiac signs who have the best horoscope today, March 28, 2022:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today offers a gathering of multiple planetary bodies all congregating in your sign. The Moon, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will be combining their energies to operate as one. This brings together your emotional world, your self-love, and the love you have for others, passion, and determination alongside lessons learned and divine timing.

It is truly a unique energy day that will benefit you romantically since the celestial lovers Mars and Venus will be present, but also yourself and the healing that you have had and may still have to go through to receive what you most want.

This is coming at the tail end of Mars and Venus in your zodiac sign.

Venus shifts into Pisces in just a few days. It is a cumulation of everything you have been focusing on, experiencing, and learning since November. But now, your perspective has shifted, and not only are you reaching a new level of healing but a new way of relating.

Take advantage of today by having time to reflect quietly and then making sure that you are spending time with those you care about most, including your romantic relationship, as important conversations and realizations may occur.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Even if you do not yet know that the eclipse cycle has shifted into Taurus and Scorpio until 2023, you already feel something different, something big about this year.

Regardless of where Taurus and Scorpio show up for you in your natal birth chart, being a Sun sign, Scorpio means that many of the changes this year will be happening in the romantic sector of your life.

Whether it is self-love, healing, or relationships, this will be a valuable period of immense movement and change. As you near the first eclipse this year happening in Taurus, you are already seeing some of those changes start to take seed which will continue to grow throughout this year.

Today the North Node in Taurus, which represents your fate, will be crossing paths with Neptune creating an important moment in time. There is divine intervention at play in your life right now, and whether it's big or small, something important will occur today that will point you further in the direction that you will be traveling the rest of the year.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Pay attention. Whether it is to your feelings, signs, conversations, or even the actions of others, today everything means something, and the universe is trying to help you see which path to take while you are at such a crucial crossroads in your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Neptune is your main ruling planet, and today it holds hands with the Node of Fate, reminding you that your dreams are not just a way to escape reality but a method to create it.

After having your birthday season be one that felt like more lessons surrounded it than moments of bliss, that will be shifting as Venus and Mars start to make their way into your sign in just a few days.

This will bring together a lot of what you have been going through and help you make sense of it, and help elevate you to that next level in your life. Today will serve as an important milestone on your journey. It may involve another or even just yourself, but it is a moment to help instill hope within yourself.

You were never crazy or wearing rose-colored glasses, but the universe just needed some time to work on things. Take what comes today as a reminder to believe in yourself and your dreams. Keep wearing your heart on your sleeve, and never give up on what your heart most wants.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love.