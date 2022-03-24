Love Horoscope For Friday, March 25, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 25, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Aries

Love can be unpredictable today.

Don't put all your hopes into something that you feel uncertain about. Plan but also be prepared to remain flexible.

Taurus

Love fosters hope in the unknown. It's difficult to understand everything about someone you love.

So, be a good listener instead. Hold a hand and show your love by your presence.

Gemini

Be generous, Gemini. You don't have to give of yourself financially if money is tight.

Instead, show your love and concern by acts of kindness and making your time together memorable and of high quality.

Cancer

True love takes time to grow. There's no reason to rush into things if you're unsure about how you feel.

Honor your feelings and tender heart by giving it the space it needs, even if you're afraid of missing out on a relationship that seems promising. If it's meant to be, it will be.

Leo

Love can be shown in the details.

From how a person treats you each day to the little things that are spoken or held back, you will see someone's heart by their actions. So, when someone shows you who they are, believe it.

Virgo

Cultivate romance, Virgo. Enjoy the little things that make life and love sweet.

Don't be afraid to shower someone with flirting or letting them know you enjoy talking to them. It's always nice to hear a compliment that comes from a sincere heart.

Libra

Ready to start a family? Talking about the future with your partner can be an exciting thing to explore.

Check out parenting books and consider together how you might handle being parents, especially in the areas of money and child-rearing.

Scorpio

Keep the lines of communication open and strong, Scorpio. Make time to connect with your partner to see how they are really doing. Schedule a dinner date out.

Have kids? Ask a parent to babysit so you can enjoy quiet quality time together without interruptions.

Sagittarius

Finances can be tough when you're a new couple. Schedule an appointment with a financial planner.

Sign up for an online course on smart budgeting and work together as a team to set a plan of action for success.

Capricorn

Work on your own things. It can be hard not to get lost in the day-to-day when you're giving of yourself to others all of the time.

Today, focus on what you need and try to meet your own individual goals.

Aquarius

Let go of the past and focus on the future. Stay present. Try not to hold on to grudges.

Release your significant other from the need to be perfect, and remember that you could use some grace, too.

Pisces

Enjoy couple friendships. Moved to a new area?

Look for events where you can have an opportunity to meet others who are like-minded and interested in similar things as you and your significant other.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.