Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 23, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Wednesday, March 23, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Wednesday's number is a 5 in numerology, and 5 represents instability and dynamic change.

The Moon remains in Sagittarius all day before entering Capricorn on Thursday.

The Moon in Sagittarius brings attention to the Temperance tarot card which is a Major Arcana card representing thinking, pondering, and consideration for what comes next.

Things are changing rapidly during Aries season as fresh starts often require hard work and effort in order to manifest a new world, different life, and change paths on our journey.

What will your daily tarot card have in store for you on Wednesday?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You don't have to keep doing this to yourself, Aries. When it's time to let go and allow someone else to do the job, why do you keep insisting that you have to hang around?

You have something better waiting for you, and the longer you stay here, you miss out on your destiny and prevent someone else from experiencing their own.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Life can be unfair, and when that happens, it can cause you to question everything else in your life. So don't allow one single injustice within the system to have you thinking that the rest of the world is passing by you.

You have too much to be thankful for, and karma is still at work. Believe it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Your feelings have gone numb, Gemini, so when you cannot connect with your inner voice, why don't you accept that this is the time to step back and evaluate why.

You might find that rest and relaxation go a long way for you. So, don't underestimate the power of me-time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

There are many reasons for you to enjoy life to the fullest. However, you can't imagine what the world has in store for you if you sit and hang out around here all of the time.

You have to let yourself venture out beyond your comfort zone. Do something adventurous today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Once you've addressed your fears, you can throw caution to the wind and set your mind on things that scare you.

You will be so surprised by how amazingly incredible it feels to do what you once thought you'd never do. You'll even ask yourself why you didn't do it sooner.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

When a sudden event takes place, but you miss the drama by a moment, you feel such a fantastic sigh of relief.

The Tower in reverse is a sign that something negative may not affect you at all, even though its impact seems significant elsewhere.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Are you forgetting something? Perhaps you've lost touch with your goals and think that you have to try everything that comes your way. It's unnecessary to become a jack-of-all-trades or be all things to all people.

What matters is following the path you've chosen until you have made it to your goal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Stand strong. Trust yourself. You have so many wonderful qualities and traits. You may not think that you do now but look at your track record.

You're doing amazing things, and sometimes you don't see how far you've come because you're constantly self-improving.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Someone is going to get into an argument if they aren't careful. The Emperor's tarot card can be a sign of war and bitterness, but also strength.

Are you acting overly assertive lately? Perhaps you are noticing that it's important to tone your fire down.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Childhood memories and dreams are so wonderful when you can reflect back on your life. Unfortunately, you are in a melancholy mood, and everything looks better in the rearview mirror of your thoughts.

Just realize you may not have to initiate things; you'll know when it's time to go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Tough choices can take you down paths you never dreamed you'd travel. Make a list of pros and cons.

Consider all sides and angles. Give yourself the chance to see and feel what decision is in your heart.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You might have to wait to get the final message from a friend or coworker.

Delays could be expected when you receive the Page of Wands, reversed. Just be patient. What you need will come to you in due time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.