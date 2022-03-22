Your daily horoscope for March 23, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.

The Sun is in Aries, the zodiac sign of fresh starts, new beginnings, and childlike optimism.

Life is a bit of an adventure as the Moon in Sagittarius encourages bold honesty and a bit of grit when it comes to asking for things that you want and need from others.

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 23, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Nothing can stand in your way when you are driven to do something amazing.

Your eyes are on the prize, and you may even have a few blind spots on what's ahead for this exact reason. So your determination is vital, Aries, but also be careful when you have tunnel vision.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you want to be there for someone, you wear your heart on your sleeve. Unfortunately, this heightened level of passion can get you into a bit of trouble, Taurus.

You'll want to keep a pulse on the practical side of things. And remember that it's so important to have both feet on the ground when your head is in the clouds, and your heart feels full.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Are you falling in love? You might be landing head over heels with a special someone in your life.

Love happens when it's supposed to, Gemini, so when romance knocks on the door of your heart, be willing to open it and let the experience shine through.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's a busy day, Cancer, so when you have to catch up on so many things, don't let yourself run on fumes. Be sure also to take care of your physical well-being.

Take plenty of breaks and go for a short, brisk walk or two. Keep your momentum and energy flowing.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's always room for your favorite hobby or passion, but you may not find it's easy to escape from other obligations you face.

You will have to detach yourself from the world, Leo, and take some time to do the little things you know will make you feel good.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have to stand up for yourself, Virgo. It's not easy going against the crowd or confronting a person you sense is a bully.

But, if you don't take the initiative and start to show you're unwilling to be walked all over, who will do it for you?

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You have a lot to say today. Even though finding the right words can sometimes be complicated, your ability to pull ideas and opinions together is uncomplicated and flows easily.

So, use this time to address the problems you want to resolve. Your outcome may be promising.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Be careful not to overspend when you ought to be saving money.

You may feel like you have to buy something now because it's on sale or available. However, it's best to apply the 24-hour sleep on it rule before making the final purchase.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's a wonderful day to do something for yourself.

With the Moon in your zodiac sign, you are in the process of reinventing your life in a new way. Because the Moon is in your sign, you are bolder and even braver than usual.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's angering when you sense someone is being ingenuine with you, but there are many reasons why people lie — fear may be the undercurrent of energy going through their lives.

Although anger is the first reaction, what is the motive? Conflict may lead you to the truth as you boldly confront the problem.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Someone long-distance or even from a different country may feature strongly in your life.

You can have a sudden flash of love, or perhaps a person you hoped to meet can cross paths with you in the most magical way.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Be brave at work. and don't be afraid to ask for the raise you've felt was long overdue. It's super hard to ask for a raise when you feel like you deserve the money.

Focus on your strengths and prepare in advance. So, you may have to ask for what you need while afraid, and when good news returns to you, you'll be so glad you did what was hard to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

