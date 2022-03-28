Ah, love. What we do to bring it into our lives. If only love could be easy. If only love could just be love, and yet it rarely stays 'just love'.

We watch love in our lives morph into obligation, into possessiveness, into resentful familiarity — and while this is still the number one 'thing' that we crave, we never really get it easy when it comes to love. Love is a loaded gun, isn't it?

Moon Conjunct Venus presents to us the idea that while love is great, it's also too difficult to maintain most of the time. This transit makes us think logically: why can't we have a love that is uncomplicated?

Why does love always have to become this difficult thing? Can't we just have love without the complexity that comes with it? Apparently no, we cannot. That's love for you. It always comes with a price.

The reason we fall in love is that we see beauty, glory, promise. We don't start our journey into loving another person with the hope that one day it will become convoluted and complicated.

We want the fantasy. We want everlasting love and by the time we've finished with our first 'true love' experience, we get the hint that this thing isn't as easy as we thought it would be.

And so, during Moon Conjunct Venus, we will wish for a break — a love that is uncomplicated, and most likely impossible.

3 zodiac signs who want love that's uncomplicated during Moon conjunct Venus starting March 28 - 29, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The last thing you want or need in your life is more difficulty, and when it comes to love, that's about the last thing you need. You've been there and done that and you've come to the conclusion that love comes with complexity, and most of that complexity is dull and unnecessary.

Can't you just have a love life that works? Is that too much to ask?

It might just be too much to ask, Taurus, and during Moon Conjunct Venus, you won't be able to stop asking it again and again. You feel that you are willing to bring the best of yourself and that if asked to work on something, for the sake of your lover, you would happily oblige.

So then why can't they oblige you and work on the stuff that you've pointed out? Because love is difficult, that's why. Oh, how you crave a love that is uncomplicated. Well, a person can dream, can we not?

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are a shining example of someone who wanted a less complicated love affair and got one. Why? Because you intended for it. That's the thing, people want a love that isn't complicated, but they don't do much to help the process along.

You, on the other hand, have done exactly that.

You and your partner have broken down the mechanism of your relationship to see what works and what doesn't work, and through trial and error, you're finally on to something.

Moon Conjunct Venus is like the pat on the back that you needed for your efforts. However, this is a lifelong mission; it takes work to make things easy. What you and your partner have come to realize is that if you stick to the rulebook, everything goes smoothly.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you want in your life is hassles, and if you're going to get them from the person you are in love with, then what is the point? You are practical. Love isn't supposed to cause you to stress, yet that's about all you are ever seen to get out of it.

In fact, the only way you burn through that stress is through sex with the person who causes you anxiety.

It's a vicious circle and you are tired of it. You feel like you've been with your partner for a long enough period of time that things should be easier.

Moon Conjunct Venus stirs up your desire for love, but a simpler version of it. You know you're capable of it, but you don't seem to have the right situation. That's because the right situation really doesn't exist. You want something simple, but does simple exist in love affairs between two thinking people?

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.