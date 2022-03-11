Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 12, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Saturday, March 12, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Moon and Sun are in water signs, and this brings attention to our inner voice, insights, and psychic awarenesses.

The day's energy is a 3, the creative. Three relate to writing, communication, and play.

It's a wonderful day for writing, gaining clarity, and journaling. Here's what else is in store for your zodiac sign, per the tarot.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

When people decide that they do not want to get along and put a high premium on their own wants and needs, it's selfish, isn't it, Aries?

But that's what the Three of Pentacles, reversed is all about — lack of continuity among family, friends, and coworkers because of agendas and thoughts centered on me, me, and more me.

You're going to need a hefty dose of coffee to make it through the day, but also remind yourself that as long as you remain humble, you'll make it through to the end unscathed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Good things happen every day, and often to wonderful and not-so-amazing people.

The Four of Wands is a sign to celebrate the generosity of the universe to all regardless of social status or economics.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed

Life is a grind, and lately, it's been feeling like you're firing off on all cylinders, but not for long. The Five of Wands reversed is telling you that the light at the end of the tunnel is shining.

There's an ending to all the madness you're facing, and you may be exhausted from it all right now, but give it time. This chapter is going to be a turning of the page and you'll be entering a whole new drama-free season of life shortly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Happy moments are everywhere for you, Cancer, and if you pay close enough attention to the signs of life that bustle with joy and hum with purpose, you'll soon find yourself singing in unison with the sounds of passion and the joy of living each day to the fullest.

That's the purpose of the Ace of Cups tarot card when you receive it in a reading — choose to have a full heart of love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Flashes of insight and amazingly creative ideas can be birthed when you receive the Knight of Wands tarot card.

It's not going to be enough to wish or hope that things will happen for you or someone will ask that you participate in what you're dreaming of. You have to initiate and make things happen by taking an action step. Things will happen for you in due time!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money makes the world go 'round, Virgo? So, are you in pursuit of the next big thing because you hope to make a dollar? Your passions in life can starve if you think this way.

Today, The King of Pentacles is inviting you to find a bit of balance between both — doing what you love and getting paid for it, too.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

So much has taken place that you are dizzy just thinking of it all. This is when life starts to show how amazingly resilient you are.

It's time to say goodbye to the past and hello to all the amazing opportunities you've earned for doing such a great job at not giving up and standing strong in the face of adversity. You are a true champion. Smooth sailing only from here.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

Don't be sad, Scorpio. You did not judge a person based on what you heard, but what you felt in your heart.

The reversed, Sun tarot card denotes that you feel deceived and it's heartbreaking to think you misplaced your trust. Lesson learned.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Are you dizzy by the amount of work that you need to do?

Too many activities in a day can leave your head spinning from overwhelming emotions, but it's all going to work out for you, Sagittarius.

The day will be busy, and you'll be hopping from one thing to another, but there's also a part of you that will love how you accomplished so much in a 24 hour day.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

When you make a decision, you also want to be sure that it's one you can live with. So, today, the Seven of Cups is asking you to focus on your happiness.

Delayed gratitude can be for a moment, but in the end, embracing your purpose is what will give you lots of enjoyment and pleasure in the long run.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

Things take time, and when you rush forward without a game plan or any idea of what it is you're getting yourself into, you are bound to miss something and make mistakes.

So, when you get a warning from a friend or have someone tell you to stop and think, don't brush it off. Do it. You will be glad you did.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Life can feel so unfair for people who have done the right thing and only received pain for their goodness.

The Justice tarot card is letting you know that the great equalizer of life sees all your hardships and is not going to allow your efforts to be barren. Results for all you've done will come to you at the right season and time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.