Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 10, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Thursday, March 10, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

How are your leadership skills? Today's numerology is a 1, the leader, and it's time to own an area of your life and decide to do things your own way.

1s are full of energy and determination, so perhaps your leadership will be focused on growing a business or becoming healthier.

You might find it easier to dig into studying a course or challenging yourself to be more financially independent.

Decisions to change how you've always done things is a bit easier while the Moon completes its transit in Gemini, the sign of change.

How will your Thursday turn out for you? Here's some insight using tarot and your zodiac sign. Read on.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Why fight? Aries, today, you may find yourself playing defensive mode due to some things going on in your life.

The Emperor tarot card is one that denotes war, and often quarrelsome individuals in your life.

Take in a deep breath, because the truth is that only you can decide if someone can push your buttons. If you prefer they don't, then good for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Keep certain people on a 'need to know' basis, Taurus.

The Seven of Swords in the reverse position is a humble suggestion to hold your business close to your heart and not make it public (just yet). You may find that it's wiser when you do.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

There are few emotions any worse than heartbreak, Gemini. And, when you receive the Three of Swords tarot card, it's a sign that you may be going through a grieving process that will not be easy.

There are going to be days when you feel just fine, and others where a part of you remains raw. Don't try to deny what you're going through. Time heals and it matters how you use it when you are healing.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

The waiting game has begun, but is this what you want? The Hanged Man reversed is about delays and looking to others to decide when to make a move. But, the worst of it is you're sinking into an apathetic state of mind.

You don't need permission to make a move, Cancer. You can think independently and do what's best for you at this time.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

There's trouble brewing, Leo. Sudden trials and tribulations come even to the kindest of people. The Tower tarot card is a warning to prepare yourself for what you did not expect.

You might not enjoy having something dropped on your lap unexpectedly, or even have to clean up someone else's mess. But, there's a lesson here for you to learn. So, go forward knowing that you will gain something good from all that you've faced.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

The Fool tarot card in reverse is a good sign, Virgo. You have learned that rushing does no good.

Your journey needs tender care and paying attention to the details is part of the process. You aren't oblivious to what's happening around you. Instead, you stop and figure things out as they arise, which is why you're going to succeed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot tarot card is about hanging on through a tough time and not giving up just because that is what would be easier. You have to remain dedicated to this decision you've made until the end.

Of course, your mind may tell you to quit and do something more fun and enjoyable, but then that would not be you. You're not a quitter, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are thinking too much, Scorpio. When your mind acts more like a seesaw of thoughts from one to another, it's impossible to feel completely happy,

The Two of Swords says you are conflicted about a choice you need to make. If you aren't certain what you want, then ask yourself who it is that you want or need to be?

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Don't be so hard on yourself, Sagittarius. The Wheel of Fortune is a positive omen of things to come.

Things always work themselves out. You're much luckier than you realize, and you may not think of yourself in that way, but you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Do what you need to do, Capricorn, especially if you feel that fire in your belly saying to take action.

Time is always moving forward and this moment won't ever come again. So, do what you will during this season of your life. The Knight of Swords is a strong reminder to live your life to the fullest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

Endings also mean beginnings. You can't have a fresh start without saying goodbye to the past.

The Death tarot card is about making important decisions. Don't spend the day looking at what could have been, you've got this beautiful future waiting for you to catch of glimpse of all that will become.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Why ignore the red flags, Pisces? The reversed Justice tarot card is a tap on the shoulder to be careful.

You are making excuses for a person who needs to be called out. Of course, it's hard to speak up when you know it will lead to conflict. But, if you don't, you're only doing more harm to yourself than you are good.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.