Love Horoscope For Friday, March 11, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 11, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Aries

Sometimes love demands your attention, and then there are times when you prefer to avoid it at all costs.

Today, it can feel as though the attention you crave is not coming your way easily. But, when you feel the pangs of emptiness that can come when you fear love has been lost, look deeper within. The day can be a wonderful teacher of self-confidence and help you to connect to peace that comes from within.

Taurus

Love can require extensive bravery, and today, you may feel pushed to be more confident than usual due to circumstances out of your control.

This is no time to put on a mask and pretend that you are OK through it all. Be honest, Taurus. Say what needs to be said so that your significant other is able to see the impact of their choices on your life.

Gemini

When someone confides in your fully, it can be hard to hear, but there's a lot to be said about learning who you are falling in love with. You may not know all that there is to know without having gone through a tough time together.

So, be the shoulder to lean on when you can, and remember to comfort from a place of humanity and respect, and not from a need to have things your way.

Cancer

Commitment can start off as emotions, but soon life happens and you learn to do the ins and outs of romance on a day-to-day basis. This can lead to a lackluster existence with your significant other.

What your relationship needs are a boost of fun and play. So, for today, try to do one thing that you both enjoy, and perhaps make it a routine part of your life as a couple.

Leo

The day can be a grind, so you'll want and need the comfort of someone's loving arms to run to. Today, don't be afraid to ask for that last-minute date or a visit to have dinner together.

The time to chill and enjoy something simple with a loved one is never a bad idea, especially after a long, hard day at work.

Virgo

There are so many wonderful and warm things that you can do when you let yourself be a die-hard romantic.

You may enjoy sweet conversations or go out for something fun that you don't get to do too often such as attending a movie or having dinner at your favorite restaurant... then go for a long, leisurely walk beneath the stars.

Libra

It's not easy to blend two families into one family, especially when everyone has their own strong personality or wants to do things a certain way.

Finding a compromise will not be easy, but if there is lots of love, there can also be lots of solutions that you can try together as a team.

Scorpio

An argument can easily become an ordeal if not managed well. Set your own ego aside when you can to listen intentionally and to show you care by allowing your partner to speak free of interruptions.

You may be so surprised at how easily one little thing can change the entire process when you are in the middle of a tough conversation you can't avoid having.

Sagittarius

People are not possessions, and no one knows this more than you Sagittarius. So, when you sense a person is trying to usurp your personal space or tell you how things will happen, you may find that you dislike the direction things are headed and move on.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Don't be surprised if you have a particular someone whom you used to speak to reach out again. Be mindful of what you want and not just what you think you can get down the road, should things work out.

Capricorn

How you love is so personal and it's your way of showing your innermost thoughts and feelings about an individual you believe is worth all you have to offer.

This may come with a few moments of doubts and uncertainty, but Capricorn, feelings of wondering are normal. It's what you do with them and how you feel that matters.

Aquarius

It can be so hard to step away from the past, especially if it was full of negative memories and pain.

This time of your life was meant to help you heal so that you can find what you're looking for in a fulfilling relationship with a person who treasures you for all that you are.

Pisces

Friends are wonderful for helping you remember what you forgot. Tap into the resources of your friendships when you forget why a relationship you left didn't work out.

Then ask them to remind you of all the things you love and who you once were, as it's so easy to forget when you are moving on to a new chapter of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.