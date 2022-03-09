Love Horoscope For Thursday, March 10, 2022

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 10, 2022.

We are a week away from the Full Moon. The Quarter Moon phase arrives in the zodiac sign of Gemini today.

Gemini is about conversation and speaking things through.

For some zodiac signs, this crisis point in the lunar cycle can prompt deep conversations that analyze the future status of the relationship.

What will today bring for your zodiac sign?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Aries

Friends can motivate you to do the right thing when it comes to your love life.

If you've been avoiding the dating scene or sworn off the idea of love for some time, a good friend who sees the good in you may be there to encourage you and help you to get back into the scene, even if you don't think you'd like to anymore.

Taurus

Switching gears from work to home can be a challenge, but Taurus, ask for a little bit of space so you can unwind and mentally prepare for the rest of your day once you are home.

Marriage can be a lot of compromises, but no matter how hard it is today to navigate the duties of both home and a job, it's not impossible. You can do it.

Gemini

You can't make a person be what you want them to be. You can't love them enough to want the things you'd like for them.

So, when you find your child going in their own direction and you have to love and let go, it can be hard. But, Gemini, detach your heart a little bit, and you can do it.

Cancer

Cancer, when you feel very passionate about your relationship. It can be hard to separate your zeal for your significant other and your desire to love them where they are.

It can be very important for you today to embrace your mate for who they are now and not who you want them to be. So, do your best to love them without judgment today.

Leo

Leo, when it comes to commitment they may be out in, but your significant other may still be on the fence as to what it is that they want.

Try to remember that each person has to do what makes sense for them and certain decisions need to be done according to an individual’s timeline.

Virgo

Virgo, tending to the details when it comes to love can be a work of art. They may be meticulously trying to connect with another individual that you have caught feelings for.

However, some things don’t happen right away and you need to be prepared to fan the flames of love if it is what you think you want.

Libra

Libra, today focus on the pleasures of life and find new ways to express your intimate and sultry side.

It can be hard to disconnect from the masculine, more assertive side of you during Venus conjunct mars, but listen to feedback from your significant other and pay attention to body language so that you are aware of there cues.

Scorpio

Scorpio, you may need to take the lead in your relationship right now. It can be difficult for another person to feel what they have felt for you for so long if there has been problems.

So, work hard to bring the relationship back to good health. It can take time but will be worth it.

Sagittarius

Today's Venus-Mars conjunction in Aquarius invites you to be open-minded and conversational when it comes to love.

You may feel as though it's not easy to say what is on your mind right now, but opening up is the most important thing to do when you need to bring certain things out to the open.

Capricorn

When it comes to money matters, try to reach a compromise.

Mars and Venus in your sector of money can lead with passion and leave you, and your significant other, feeling out of sorts by the dizzy chatter you have when it relates to spending.

So, be reasonable, Capricorn. See if there's a happy middle ground where the two of you can agree.

Aquarius

Aquarius, it can be hard to know that you care for someone who has decided not to love you back. This is where you need to focus on the art of self-love.

Do something fun and playful for yourself. And remember, that you are enough and it’s always good to get to know yourself once again.

Pisces

Pisces, overruling guilt and feelings of anxiety about the past can cause you to miss out on the beauty of now.

Try not to let your mind worry too much about what you cannot control. Soon when Mars is in Venus, you start to feel like your old self again and can make better choices.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.