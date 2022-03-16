3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On March 17, 2022

A wonderful day is slated ahead for 3 zodiac signs on March 17, 2022. This is great news for Pisces, Taurus, and Virgo.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, we all celebrate the Full Moon in Virgo this evening. It is a time to make plans for the life you want and finally accept what has outgrown its purpose.

The Full Moon in Virgo is precisely in the early hours of the 18th, so tonight will be the night to celebrate it and perform any rituals you would like around it.

You have been building to this release for some time. Even before the start of the new year, you have been traveling towards this moment.

So much has happened since the start of the year. You are not the same person who rang in 2022, though it is time to start acting like it.

Virgo energy heals, it manifests new beginnings and clean slates, but it also helps you get serious about what you need to do to have that.

It helps you think about the details that often feel overwhelming or challenging. It lets you build that process that will help you transition from where you are now into where you dream of being, And it all begins with a single step.

Mercury crosses its path with Uranus today, allowing for a fresh burst of energy. This event clears the cobwebs of what you have been holding onto but have already outgrown.

You need this energy because it can provide that clarity and motivation to help you see there is nothing else that you can do in this situation except let the old die so that the new can be born.

Because of this, any fears that you may have had will be silenced. More than anything, there will be excitement and anxiousness about starting fresh and finally getting out of the ruts that you know see you have existed within.

The Full Moon meets two different planets, first Jupiter and then Neptune.

With Jupiter, it will help you open and talk about the feelings and thoughts that you might be hesitant to share otherwise, which is always the start of a meaningful conversation.

While Neptune will remind you of all your unconscious thoughts and feelings that you may try to avoid because if you acknowledge them, you will have to do something about it.

Together, it seems as if, finally, the truth is inescapable today.

For so many reasons why, Thursday will be an amazing day for 3 zodiac signs, and March 17, 2022's horoscopes are overall positive.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This Moon has love written all over it for you. Today you can expect the unexpected as Uranus is in the mix snuggling up next to Mercury in Pisces. Still, it is also about bringing what was hidden into the light. This is the time for declarations, clarity coming, and essential conversations.

Things may not be what they were the past few months, so you may need to take a pause (or longer) so that you can fully process everything.

But all of this is excellent news, so make sure that you are still not in that mindset that nothing can go right or of being hurt, which could change the lens you see this through.

Uranus is all about fresh perspectives, so let your mind be transformed. Be open to talking and observing what happens, especially in your romantic life, as Virgo puts a spotlight on everything relationship-wise. It is quite the finale to an incredible Pisces Season, and thanks to Neptune being on the scene too, it just may end better than you could have ever dreamed.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

That fresh start is there if you want it. There is no question if you do, but what is holding you back from taking it. Things in life rarely work out how you think they will, but that does not mean that it is because a much better plan is in place. Right now, your job is to believe even if there is no logical reason you should.

This is the test of faith and what the universe rewards the most.

This Moon could affect more than others in essential conversations. Reflect on any conversations you have been putting off or avoiding and try to take the lead in holding them. But also, be aware of if others come to you with their own that they need to share.

There is a direct tie here to your conversations and the next chapter that is beginning in your life. No one is excited to have significant, meaningful, or life-changing talks, but it is the only way to have them.

At least if you do not want to repeat any of the same lessons. Today you should be filled with confidence and a connection to yourself so that you will find just the right words. Somehow, it will feel like it is all happening at precisely the right time.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This is your moon Virgo, so own it. Own it all, every beautiful detail that makes up your life and who you are. But also hold the things that have not gone according to plan. Especially if it started around the New Moon in Virgo last September. You have Jupiter in Pisces throwing all sorts of good luck into your life this year, but it requires that you are moving with the universe and not against it.

Look for where your ego or sense of perfectionism is trying to make something happen.

You have a choice and can always keep trying. There is also something beautiful about surrendering and recognizing that if something is not working out, it is just because it is not meant for you.

The more you release what is not, the more space you will create for what it is. Celebrate how far you have come today. Recognize all that you have learned. Be prepared to make some different choices so that you can look back to today and be so proud that you dared to own every bit of your story, even the parts that did not work out as planned.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.