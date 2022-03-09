Who's up for a great day, today? We are, we are! Of course, we are, because who on Earth ever wants anything BUT a great day? However, the transits are in the mood to humble us, and who are we to stop the transits when they get crazy ideas into their heads?

We're looking at a Half Moon in Aquarius, the Moon in Gemini, and Moon square Neptune for starters.

While these transits don't automatically take us down Misery Lane, they can bring false hope through miscalculated efforts.

Say for instance we get a vision of success and we think we know exactly how to achieve it; that's where transits like Moon square Neptune step in to show us that we are deluded.

This day is rough because we think we know, yet we are completely clueless.

The upside to this day is that it moves quickly. Moon in Gemini brings on the speed and that means we won't get stuck.

It might be an ego blow for some, knowing that they felt so clearheaded about making a certain important decision, only to find out that they were a zillion percent off base.

Nonetheless, decisions made today will more than likely be wrong. We will eat our portion of humble pie, and we will move on. Don't worry about losing sleep over this day. Lessons will be learned and progress will continue.

Hence, why 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on March 10, 2022, feel so bad.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This day has a good chance of tiring you out. On a good day, you're an energy monster; you can compete, achieve, win, go, go go — you're the energizer bunny. Today, not so much. You've set this day up so that you'll need all the energy you can muster, and yet, you'll be the number one disappointment to yourself today.

It's just really hard for you to deal with Moon square Neptune, as it feels like it's draining the very life out of you. You're not in the mood for sensitivity and sweetness today, in fact, you were all stoked up for pushiness and bullying. No energy means no pushy Aries, and while that might give 'us' a break, it's certainly not what you had in mind for your day.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is the day you win the award for "person who beats themselves up the most." You have it in your mind that you're not the greatest person in the world, and because you can't get out of your own mind, you keep on reliving blunders that you've made in the past.

You're intelligent enough to know that the past is dead and that you can't possibly exist in this state of mind for too long, but today's got you rolling around in this weird state of self-loathing.

The Quarter Moon in Aquarius isn't helping much either, as it keeps you in your imagination, meaning, your focus is totally off today.

If only it were easy to just shrug off the negative vibe that comes with this day, but it just doesn't seem to be going anywhere too fast. You'll just have to keep the self-flagellation to a minimum if you can.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

What makes this a rough day for you is the fact that the presence of Moon square Neptune puts you in a particularly foul mood.

You will feel as though every step you take today is met with two steps backward. Progress is not on your checklist of things to do.

If possible, try to keep it light today, as it's almost promised that if you get too involved in a thing, that thing will fall apart on you.

It's not your fault, but that won't help things. If you seek to accomplish major feats today, you will be disappointed.

This is not the day for huge successes, and if you've been waiting for a message to come, you'll probably be waiting a little bit longer.

Completion is not in the cards today. Hang tight, it will all get better. You just have to make it through this small rough patch.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.