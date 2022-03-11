3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day March 12, 2022

Today as you move through the last embrace of the celestial lovers, Venus, and Mars, you will start to realize just how much you have changed.

The celestial lovers have been in a tight dance since February, bringing together your heart and your motivation to follow it at all costs.

Even though today is the last time these two will be this close, they will still be moving through the sky together until April 29, when their spell is officially broken.

But today marks a turning point, and the rest of the universe has conspired to help you not miss it.

The Moon will be in Cancer all day, helping to keep your emotions at the forefront of your mind.

This is vital because it will help you determine what you want and need from life versus the path you have thought you must travel.

The Sun joins Neptune in Pisces today in a magical connection, increasing your intuition and sensitivity.

This will help you know which path to take and trust your own feelings more; however, be aware of being able to notice the feelings of those more greatly around you, especially if they are having adverse reactions to any choices or decisions you are making.

Luckily, there is enough support with the relationships that the Moon creates today. This gives you the ability to step up and heal any situations that have been strained lately. You get a dose of inspiration and positivity to make it happen.

Just remember that the more you choose yourself, the more it may upset those around you who do not know who they are.

But your only job is to keep moving forward, no matter the cost.

When Saturday arrives, here's why these 3 zodiac signs will have a wonderful day on March 12, 2022, per astrology.

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

It seems like the universe really has had its eye on you lately. With the Sun, Jupiter, and Neptune all in your zodiac sign and all playing a part in today’s astrology, it feels like today you are going to be really blessed. This is better than luck because it means that the turn of events is truly meant for you and that they are going to last.

Of course, Jupiter will continue to make waves in your life all year. Still, today truly represents a turning point and the possibility of getting some new clarity and healing within a special relationship that has been strained lately.

This should allow you a new beginning that is sustainable for the future. Especially if there has been a relationship closer to home, then today’s energy should bring both parties to the table to figure things out together. As much as there is a shift in perspective today, there is also an equal amount of action associated with it too.

This will allow you and those that you are in connection with to truly take the steps necessary to bridge any separations or gaps that have recently been created. And it is also okay if what you thought you wanted you no longer do as that is the power of actual growth.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When the Moon is in your zodiac sign, it is home, and you tend to feel more like yourself too.

Today this occurring while the Moon connects with different planets throughout the day brings welcome energy into your life but most importantly into your heart.

It is the time and space to see what has changed about who you are and what you want. Reflecting on what you want from life is honestly still new for you.

Most of your life and even the current chapter have been about the needs of others. Whether it was taking care of people or even just losing sight of your own self, it is time to start putting yourself first.

Things that you wanted or dreamed of may no longer resonate with you. It may feel even that you are not sure of who you are today.

But that is only because you are growing so far beyond who you were. Nothing may be recognizable. And that is okay. This is the shift you have been waiting for.

You are emotionally detaching from taking care of everyone else and getting ready to take those first steps as the person you genuinely want to become.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Life is nothing but unexpected. It becomes stress but also a gift within your life. As Uranus continues to make its path through your zodiac sign, there is no shortage of changes or the unexpected. Still, today brings you a step closer to the rebuilding phase.

This is how Uranus works. It first must destroy everything that is not working or that is holding you back to focus on building what will truly last.

As Uranus cozies up to the Moon, you see your personal or domestic life is worth keeping and those you are permanently ready to move on from.

Emotionally, you will feel balanced and hopefully allow you to take some of those first steps that may be necessary.

Whether it is an apology, accountability, or merely a declaration of how you feel, you will likely be the one to initiate this next phase of your journey.

Remember that while you cannot control the actions of others, if you are genuine and acting authentically, you will always encourage others to do the same.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.