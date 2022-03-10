3 Zodiac Signs Who Start A Secret Affair During Moon In Cancer, March 11 - 13, 2022

If there were ever a transit that could symbolize secretive behavior and clandestine meetings, it would be Moon in Cancer.

And if there's one thing that has never stopped since the beginning of human relationships, it's the idea of secret love affairs that happen behind the backs of others.

Nobody is immune to this desire, though it takes a certain sort of bravery to actually go out and get yourself a secret lover to have an affair with.

It takes courage, nerve, and detachment, as having a secret affair comes with its risks.

After all, what causes an affair to be a secret is that it needs to be hidden from someone else, and of course, that other person is usually a romantic and committed partner to the one who is having the secret affair.

Are you in a committed relationship, yet you are tempted to expand your raster of lovers? Are you too guilty to admit what you want to do, and so, instead, you just go out and get yourself that secret lover, without telling anyone?

This is what happens to us when we are under the influence of the Moon in Cancer. We do what we might call 'the unthinkable.'

We cheat and we convince ourselves that we're doing it for self-preservation...and in truth, that might just be the best reason of them all to get involved in a secret affair. But a word of caution: Watch your back!

So, when the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, these 3 zodiac signs may just start a secret affair, March 11 - 13, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You'd rather not think of it as 'cheating' and more along the lines of doing what is necessary in order to survive.

You've placed way too much blame on your present partner, and instead of blaming them for your choice to get into a secret affair, you'd rather just take responsibility and do what you want.

Yes, you're 'cheating' because you aren't ultimately happy in your relationship, but you also don't believe that there's any real damage involved with having an affair on the side.

You are probably kidding yourself, as you are known to do this, but the side of you that wins out is the one that goes ahead with the plan, anyway.

During Moon in Cancer, you have no problem with getting involved with someone else, and if you have to answer for your deeds at some point in the future, then you'll own it with no problem.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You would never have a secret affair if you felt your mate actually cared about what you do, where you go, or who you are with...but the truth is, they don't. Oh sure, they would have a hissy fit extraordinaire if they found out, but you don't plan on letting them find out.

You and your mate have been living a lie for a long time; it's a dead relationship that has been kept afloat through guilt and obligation.

You didn't want it to go this far downhill, yet it has, and the reality behind the scenes is that you really do need the attention.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

You need to be touched, caressed, loved — and you aren't getting anything near that at home. And so, you find yourself, someone, to love, for the time being, and you keep it a secret for as long as you possibly can.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your reaction to the Moon in Cancer is one of silent deliberation; you need to choose whether or not to proceed with something you've had in mind for way too long. And that is, of course, the decision as to whether or not you're going to have an extra-marital affair.

You don't want to have to convince yourself of the benefits, but the drawbacks are certainly worth considering.

By choosing to have a secret affair, you tag a load of karma to yourself. Just thinking about the guilt and the lies that are ahead of you is enough to make you reconsider, but the lust and the desire to throw caution to the wind wipes out all fear of consequence. You will have a secret affair, and there's a very good chance it will come to bite you in the rear, very shortly after.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.