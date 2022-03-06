Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 7, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Monday, March 7, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.





Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

It's always a good idea to consult with an attorney when handling contracts, legal matters, or major decisions with financial implications.

The reversed King of Swords comes to you with a warning, if you're not careful with your decisions you can make an error that can cost you problems later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Taurus, the Eight of Wands is the answer to your question: will my problems ever end? This tarot card is saying you are so close to the finish line.

You have to remain hyper diligent to stay positive and proactive. Your efforts are making things improve for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Something seems too good to be true, at least that's what the Ace of Pentacles, reversed says.

You have something shiny and pure being offered to you, but can you trust that this is the real deal? You may be too afraid to let your guard down. Listen to your gut. It will know what you need to know with certainty.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You need time to heal, Cancer. And, it's normal to be shy after a breakup and to wonder if you can love again.

The Four of Cups reversed is letting you know that your feelings are valid. You have gone through a lot and your heart needs to heal.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

When you get the Four of Wands, it's a time to celebrate and to dig into your heart to express the depths of your gratitude.

You have been blessed, so embrace the wonderful lessons you've gained through all your experiences. They are too numerous to count.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The Ten of Pentacles reversed is a healthy reminder that money can be the root of evil if you let it be. Ask yourself, 'do you love it more than people or even yourself?'

If your main goal is to have money at the sacrifice of your mental peace, exercise or sleep, then this card could be telling you to reconsider your priorities and align them in a healthier way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

The Ace of Cups mirrors your desire for uplifting and positive relationships with friends and family.

These are the people who you want to have around you right now. They are not energy vampires who drain you of your joy.

They help you to feel inspired and encouraged. You may even feel like they give your drive and determination, a boost when you need it the most.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Do you work from home or do you want to? It's not easy to do, but when you have the Queen of Pentacles in the reversed position you may be facing some of the conflicts related to a job that's done while in your house.

The kids, the pets, and all the hustle and bustle of a busy lifestyle can inhibit your focus at times.

So, this week, try to focus on improving your environment by adding guardrails (like a sitter or an assigned office space) to how others access you when you need to get things done.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Are you feeling worried, Sagittarius? The Five of Pentacles is a tarot card that indicates concerns over financial problems.

It's a lot of pressure to make enough money as the sole provider for your home to cover all the expenses.

Acknowledge what you're feeling, and don't ignore the stress you're feeling. It's good to unwind at the end of the day and do something that helps to take some pressure off of you when possible.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

You made plans, Capricorn, and when you have high hopes for a better life, the Five of Cups can come up to prepare you for a disappointment.

Everyone has free will, so even though you have a perfectly mapped out plan, others can choose what they want to do. So, you may have to adjust your idea of perfect and accept things as they are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

What is antiquated becomes familiar and less impactful, and when you receive the Hierophant in reversed it's a sign that your current situation needs to change.

What was tradition will start to change in order to match your life now? You might miss the old ways but they aren't working anymore, so you need to try something new.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Something beautiful is happening, Pisces. If you're single or in a coupled relationship, your love life is about to bloom into something deeply wonderful and intimate.

Don't be afraid to let your heart feel what is growing inside of it. It's there to help you understand that love is real and it's there for you to enjoy.

