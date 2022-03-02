Your daily horoscope for March 3, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Thursday.

A lot is going on this Thursday. Mars, the planet of war is touching base with Pluto, the planet of change.

The Sun is in the dreamy zodiac sign of Pisces just coming off the wake of the New Moon in Pisces.

We have the potential to be caught in the undertow of life, as the planets battle out our emotional volatility on Thursday.

We can choose to be intuitive, loving, and embracing of what's spiritual. Or we can opt to fight and figure out who is more powerful when it comes to getting what we want, even if it means hurting others.

The Moon will leave Pisces to enter Aries on Thursday.

A Moon in Aries means a boost of agitated energy is to be expected.

During the transition of a Moon from Pisces into Aries, take caution:

—assume nothing.

—be patient with yourself and others

—understand that a gentle answer is often superior to a harsh one

Here's what your daily horoscope has in store for you, per astrology.

Daily horoscope for March 3, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's time to do something specifically good just for yourself, Aries. The Moon enters your house of personal development, and when the Moon spends a few days in your zodiac sign, it encourages you to focus on your feelings and desires.

Pay special attention to things that you notice you need to learn to perform better at work or even in your personal relationships. Look into coaching, an online class, or join a group on a social site like LinkedIn or Facebook.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Be brave, Taurus, there are people you may need to gently confront about how they have been treating you.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies, and even though it's never easy to tell a person directly that they have hurt your feelings or made you feel angry and sad, it's better than ignoring what's happened and keeping negative emotions to yourself. Be honest and kind at the same time.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's time to socialize, Gemini. Being around people can give you energy, and a zest for life, in the most positive and uplifting way.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of friendships. And you will excel in crowded environments. Go out with friends. If there is an event taking place in your community that you find interesting, consider going out to have fun and meet new people.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You rise to the top, Cancer, and you stand out from others in the crowd as a leader. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of social status.

An opportunity to demonstrate your skills and how well you work with others could present itself.

You might have to go it alone initially, but your ability to perform under pressure can be both impressive and assuring to authority figures observing how you handle a tough situation.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What intrigues you? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of higher learning, and this is the perfect time to sign up for an independent study on a subject you would like to learn.

You might enjoy taking an astrology course or learning about the tarot. If you've always wanted to take a class but felt limited by the times others are offered or the location of a group that meets in town, consider doing one by correspondence or self-paced study.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

To get what you want from life, you often have to ask for it without sending mixed signals.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of shared resources, so this is when you will want to be more direct with your requests.

You don't have to be demanding, but ensuring that your point gets across concisely without hesitation can be essential to your success today.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You may finally reach a dealbreaker, Libra, and this could be when you decide it's time to end a relationship.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of commitments, and if your relationship or partnership feels compromised, use the next few days to talk about it and confront the problems you are facing without leaving things to chance.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Stay busy, Scorpio. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of daily duties, and this is when life feels busier than usual for you. You might have so many items on your to-do list, it can be hard to know which to prioritize.

So, focus on the shorter-term goals and things that you can complete within a brief period of time leaving longer, less time-sensitive projects for last.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Allow room for play and to enjoy some of life's simple pleasures. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of creativity.

Pick a hobby you love to do. Perhaps you have to go it alone, even though you may prefer to work with others. You may discover that you're much more productive working independently and taking the lead on work or art or a project that brings you joy.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Expect a little arguing or some headbutting between family members today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of home, and a little tension can arise as individuals try to figure out who is the alpha of the group. It can feel like you're dealing with immaturity or difficult personalities today, and for no clear reason.

Grant yourself some grace and patience for moments that feel slightly out of control and beyond your ability to make a change.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Short and brief is the best way to share your thoughts and ideas with others. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of communication.

So, don't go too much into detail unless you have to do so. Be open to hearing what others have to say and not as concerned with voicing your own opinions.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Are you overspending? The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aries, your solar house of money, and during the next few days be careful not to impulsively buy objects that seem important at the time but can actually wait.

You may want to apply a 24-hour wait time to any major purchases to see if your feelings change before finalizing a sale that you've initiated into an online shopping cart.

