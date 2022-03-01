3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Comes To An End During Mars Conjunct Pluto Starting March 2, 2022

If you're in the middle of having an affair with someone, you might want to consider an exit plan, because there's a good chance this thing is not going to last for long.

Mars conjunct Pluto in the sign that rules reputation will toy with your emotions, and so much will come to light during this transit, that you might not even want to continue on with this lover of yours.

If your affair is something you've been keeping on the down-low, then be prepared for an early and unwanted exposure, because during Mars conjunct Pluto, things don't stay secret. Mind those words, friend. Things do NOT stay secret.

And so, while Mars conjunct Pluto brings the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, you may spend this time coming to terms with the end of an affair that brought you pleasure, yet left you with sorrow over its loss. And it is going to end.

Here are the three zodiac signs whose secret relationships end during Mars conjunct Pluto starting March 2, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have to be the kind of person who is nervy enough to have a secret affair for it to be destined to end, and you are just that person.

You are here on earth to please your senses; you admit it, and if someone doesn't like your ways, then they don't have to be in your life. You do what you want, and you've done it many times before.

You figure that if you have an affair behind the back of someone you're in a so-called committed relationship with, then you'll do it with such slyness and finesse, that no one will be the wiser.

That's where Mars conjunct Pluto has a big laugh at your expense. Know the end of March as the time when you ended your big, secret affair.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ask yourself: Are you having fun, being that you're cheating on someone and having an affair with someone else?

Is this what you wanted, and are you comfy-cozy with all the lies and the deception you need to keep track of, as you slink out the back and into the arms of your lover?

You might be having a jolly old time with it all, but you sense that the end is near, don't you?

That's because Mars conjunct Pluto has had enough with what you call 'fun' and is now ready to turn the tables on you. Did you think you could get away with this?

Apparently, you did, which should make the surprise ending that's coming feel like a real slap in the face. You're about to be found out about, Virgo, and it's not going to be pretty.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The reason your secret affair is going to end is that you didn't take the advice of friends when they told you this whole thing is going to blow up in your face if you're not careful. And, that is exactly what's about to happen.

Mars conjunct Pluto is all about the unexpected; you've been arrogant, Scorpio — you thought you could get away with it. You always think you can get away with it, no matter what 'it' is.

And now, you are going to break two people's hearts: the person you're in a committed relationship with, and the person you're having the affair with.

It's all caving in on you. Next time, listen to the advice of friends. If they advise caution, the least you can do is consider their words.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.