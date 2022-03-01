Love And Relationship Horoscope For Wednesday, March 2, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 2, 2022.

Today's New Moon in Pisces is known as one of the luckiest all year. While all new moons bring new beginnings and opportunities, this one in particular can bring a soulmate or new love into your life.

What is in store for your zodiac sign's relationship this Wednesday?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 02, 2022.

Aries

Some words are best left unspoken and when Mercury speaks to Saturn in your sector of friendship, silence remains golden.

In other words, even though you feel like it's the right time to say what you need to say, it may be better to wait until a challenge is behind you and there is nothing to lose by your honesty.

Taurus

It can be a tough day at work where you're unable to reach out and chat or text in the way you typically do.

Give your significant other a heads up in advance that you're thinking of them, but communication may not be your strongest trait all day due to workplace demands.

Gemini

Even your belief in love can feel cloudy by negativity today. You may find it hard to have faith in what you once thought was a sure thing.

This lull is a time to think about what it is that you want from your relationship. Use this time wisely.

Cancer

A secret shared at the wrong time can become a hindrance to the intimacy that you were hoping to cultivate.

Reconsider what you're planning to share. If it's unnecessary, measure the long-term impact versus what you feel needs to be known, and see how it foster intimacy with your partner.

Leo

Your love life grows stronger today.

There's a level of maturity and growth in your relationship that you may not have expected yet but has cultivated quickly due to the seriousness of your commitment to one another.

Your love life can bloom in a new way, and you may feel more in tune with your partner as a result.

Virgo

A lot of responsibilities may need to be handled today. You may find that you're taking on much more in your relationship than usual.

This can cause the joy of your partnership to feel like it's missing or no longer there. This feeling will pass once Mercury is no longer so close and impacted by Saturn in Aquarius, so be patient Virgo. Better times are coming.

Libra

Take romance seriously, Libra. It can be so easy to take a mate for granted.

But, for today, be thankful for the love you share and do one thing that's out of the ordinary but not easy to predict if you have to hide a gift or what you plan to do as a surprise.

Scorpio

It's a good day to home search and to talk about moving in with your partner.

You may be surprised that despite how difficult it is to find a place to rent or buy, that you are lucky to discover a perfect home or apartment for your family's needs.

Sagittarius

Be willing to ask for forgiveness. A harsh word can be spoken without intending to hurt a person you love.

When or if this happens, don't be above saying you're sorry. Show compassion which grow the love you and your partner share.

Capricorn

Be frugal and invest when you can. it's a good time to think ahead to the future and to save as much money as possible.

Perhaps a few corners and expenses can be cut to help you and your mate reach some important financial goals that build a sense of security.

Aquarius

Take your time to share your feelings.

You have a lot of emotional things going on beneath the surface, but when you love someone, take time to get to know them before you decide to commit fully to a long-term relationship. Waiting is OK when talking about forever.

Pisces

Your friends value your time and your love. So, when you have a strong need to be around people who understand you and accept you for who you are, don't be afraid to be vulnerable.

Your weakness won't be used against you when shown to people who already know your heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.