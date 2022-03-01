Your daily horoscope for March 2, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Wednesday.
The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces on Wednesday. The Moon will be joined by the Sun making it the perfect time to start something new.
Famous people born on March 2:
American children's author, Dr. Seuss
American singer and songwriter, Rebel Wilson and Jon Bon Jovi
While the Moon is in Pisces on Wednesday
—ask clarifying questions and be sure to double-check what you presume to be as fact
—spend a little time dreaming about the future and practice visualizing
—start to create your list of intentions for the next month in preparation for the New Moon
Daily horoscope for March 2, 2022:
Aries
(March 21 - April 19)
It's time to learn an important lesson, Aries, and you may have to take a deep dive into your inner thought-life to know what you feel about a particular situation.
The day is marked with a new beginning ushered by the New Moon, which takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies and karma.
A difficult relationship can be one of the greatest teachers in your life opening your eyes to patterns that need to change.
Taurus
(April 20 - May 20)
Trust that the universe will lead you down the path you're meant to go, especially when it comes to meeting new people.
The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of friendships, and the window of opportunity to meet someone special opens for you.
So, do things that allow yourself to interact with lots of individuals who appreciate and value the same things that you do.
Join and attend social club events or join an online membership group that gives you a chance to interact and share ideas with others.
Gemini
(May 21 - June 20)
If you are meant to have a certain title or position, you'll get where you need to go without having to be overly aggressive or assertive.
The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of career and social status.
And sometimes your fate meets you where you are. Focus on the work that you need to do and the excellence you provide. Seek to add value and to do things for others that they cannot do for themselves, positioning yourself as a much-needed expert.
Cancer
(June 21 - July 22)
Pick up a course you'd like to take, start blogging or begin creating your upcoming reading list for the new astrological year. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of higher learning.
This is the time to consider your extracurricular activities and to think about what types of skills are worthy of study. You may have been thinking about going back to school or earning CEUs for a career you already have to meet with state requirements. If so, now is a great time to pursue it.
Leo
(July 23 - August 22)
Trust that the universe will provide for you.
The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, and even though it can be scary to depend on others for certain needs, you learn through this level of vulnerability what it means to be part of a family.
You also can learn to switch your thought-life from what's in it for me so how can I be of service to others in my life?
Virgo
(August 23 - September 22)
Not everything you think is worthy of your energy and talents at one point will be the task you'll complete. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitments.
You may be ready to review promises you've made in the past and choose not to follow through on them. It's time to wipe the slate clean and begin again, and this could include an area of your love life or with a partner with whom you have thought of deepening a relationship.
Libra
(September 23 - October 22)
A daily regime is a great idea, but sometimes it's good to change things up.
The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of routines making this week the perfect time to set new resolutions, to form a game plan of your goals, and to start making improvements, even if you begin with baby steps.
Scorpio
(October 23 - November 21)
There are so many wonderful things you've yet to do, but now that the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity and passion, you're open to experimentation.
This is a wonderful time to try your hand at making art. You might not enjoy coming home to do the same thing each night. Why not stop by a craft store and browse for ideas that you can also try at home.
Sagittarius
(November 22 - December 21)
It's always nice when you can start to make small improvements that impact your home life. The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of the family, it's a great time to turn your attention back toward your personal life.
Think about your parents or people whom you have respect for and have contributed to your upbringing. Call and catch up on what's going on in their world, and use this time to regain a strong sense of perspective.
Capricorn
(December 22 - January 19)
Are you in the market for a new computer or to update your technology? The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication, which also includes data and social media.
This is a great time to do updates on your computer or to go out and review the latest technology models and to make any improvements or advancements to what you already have, if needed.
Aquarius
(January 20 - February 18)
Don't love money, but enjoy what it can do for you and others?
The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money, so this is a time to focus on the purpose of income and how it provides opportunities for you and your family.
Think long-term investments or what are the best ways for your family to save.
Pisces
(February 19 - March 20)
Do something just for yourself to improve your overall well-being, especially spiritually. The New Moon takes place in your zodiac sign, your solar house of personal identity.
So, why not begin a meditative practice or to begin a yoga class, or even start to refresh your skills when it comes to healing chakras or work at a store that sells crystals, tarot cards, and other types of occult crafts.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.
