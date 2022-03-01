Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 2, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, March 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

The reversed Four of Pentacles is the permission you need to take a moment to figure out where you stand financially and what your big picture is right now.

You are entering a new chapter of your life and there are things up in the air that is unknown. So, with the information you have do a fine-tooth combing of your income and expenses, so you can start to plan ahead to make improvements.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

The Six of Pentacles is a wonderful card that demonstrates the benefit of a symbiotic relationship. You may be approaching an opportunity where you are able to receive just as much as you take.

This could be with a partner who is there for you as you are for them. You may not recognize how unique your relationship is, but what you have is rare and special.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Respect goes a long way when you have the Three of Pentacles come up in a tarot card reading.

It's a request to demonstrate the same level of professionalism and care that you'd like to receive from others and extend it out to people in your life.

You may not see eye-to-eye, but it's so important to show your desire to honor their opinions.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

The Chariot is like a challenge that you have to face and hang on to until the entire ordeal is over and done.

You may get tired and weary of doing all of this effort. No one can predict if it will be worth it in the end. But, your job isn't to figure out the value.

What you need to know is that no matter what the end will come quickly and you'll have this difficulty taken off of your hands soon enough. so remember stamina.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Being in a relationship is not for everyone. You may not like the idea of giving up your freedom for one person.

There are relationships of all shapes and sizes for people in your life. So, for now, if you're uncertain that being with a person is something you can commit to for the long haul, say so instead of leading them on to think otherwise.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The Ace of Pentacles reversed is like a delay at the most inconvenient time. You might have some facts up in the air holding you back from making an important decision.

If you've tried to push a project through or get an answer back from a decision-maker right away, you won't make much progress. So, expect a delay or for things to take longer than usual.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Doubt is common when you're making a ton of changes. So, to receive the Judgement tarot card in reverse it's a sign that you might want to get feedback from a person who is in your court at all times.

You may feel discouraged to reach out to old friends whom you don't chat with often, but some people never forget what they mean to you, even as time has passed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

The Ace of Wands is like a positive experience that manifests from nowhere to help you just when you need it. You might be gifted with a job offer or find out new information from a friend who has connections.

Something good and amazing is going to happen to you, and in part, it's being at the right place and the right time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

The King of Wands is a positive tarot card that says you don't need anyone's permission to step outside of your comfort zone.

Your life is yours to make decisions, and you may not have the approval or agreement from your tribe, but if your heart is telling you to stick to a goal, then this card is saying to do so.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

When you have become attached to someone who has proven to not be a good person, it can still be hard to let go of the relationship due to feelings of commitment and fidelity. Breakups take time, so it's best to prepare.

Share feelings with a friend or write them down and give them to your significant other as a starting point for a place to begin talking.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

The Two of Pentacles is about priorities and time management.

Of course, both of these areas of your life are important and taking time to work on both to set goals and to make plans for the week are great places for you to start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

The Tower tarot card is a card that indicates potential trouble for you.

You will want to be extra careful and to exercise caution when doing projects or giving unsolicited advice.

You will meet new people, but be gentle and not overbearing when it comes to sharing about your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.