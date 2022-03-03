3 Zodiac Signs Who Take Their Ex Back During Venus Conjunct Pluto Starting March 4, 2022

Venus conjunction Pluto is not anybody's ideal 'love' transit, in fact, it is during this event that many people break up, or have detrimental arguments that lead to unkind moves and harsh words spoken from lover to lover.

Venus never wants to conjunct with Pluto, so when it happens, there's always trouble in love.

This is also, ironically, the time when people get back together after a long spree of separation. However, these reunions or reconciliations do not come easy; there is always much deliberation first.

There's always that 'one' person in our lives who we believe is 'the one'.

Whether or not this is pure fantasy no longer matters; what we humans tend to do is isolate one person in our lives, stamp them with the label, "true love" and honor this memory as if it really and truly is a good one, which it may or may not be in reality.

And so, with Venus conjunction Pluto in the sky, we may find ourselves reaching out, for better or for worse, to the person we believe is that special love.

This may not be the best idea in the world, mind you, but it will be the one that many pursue.

Reconciliation could be an agreement or truce made between two people...or it could be the beginning of a brand new understanding being those people that allows them to move forward in love.

Here are the 3 zodiac signs who will take their ex back during Venus conjunct Pluto in the zodiac sign of Capricorn on March 4, 2022.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You will be having reconciliation with someone from your past during Venus conjunction Pluto, and this will take place because you feel you have to resume 'talks' with this person.

You are not interested in starting a love affair with them, but they were a friend, and you both feel there's unfinished business that needs tending to.

There is also a good chance that both you and the person you are reconciling with are partnered up with new people — people whom you both respect and have no intention of hurting with this reconciliation.

This is about renewing a friendship, rather than a love affair, but don't get too excited about this working, because it looks like it's going to turn out to be exciting at the inception, but not really 'meant to be.'

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There is one person in your life that you like to hold in your heart as if they are some kind of precious gem, and that is exactly the person you will be thinking about during Venus conjunction Pluto, on the 4th.

This could very easily be an anniversary for you and this person of the past, and if your gut feeling is right, the two of you never really wanted your time together to end.

Perhaps you have both been living in a dream world, thinking this romance could get back on its feet again, yet, you've never really tried to mend the damage.

And then, there's Venus conjunction Pluto, which makes it suddenly seem possible — perhaps it would be worthwhile to create the scenario for a reconciliation, and if you both put an effort in, you might just get what you want, after all. Will it work? It very well might, Libra. Take a chance.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are happily partnered and you feel your relationship is stable. If there's anything that disturbs the peace, it's always the same thing: your mentioning of that one person you once loved, way in the distant past.

Sometimes your partner gets mad at you and tells you that you should have stayed with that old love of yours, but you know the truth: there is no way...and yet, there was never any closure to that relationship either.

It's as if so many things were left unsaid, and perhaps that is what Venus conjunction Pluto will bring you: closure and a soft, kindly reconciliation.

This old romance will not renew itself, but because of this transit, you might be able to work it back into a non-threatening friendship, where all parties will be content with its existence.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.