3 Zodiac Signs Who Risk Everything For Love During Mars Square Jupiter Starting March 5, 2022

If there's one thing that Mars square Jupiter gives us, it's the idea that we CAN DO IT, whatever it is.

This transit brings out not only the optimism in us but the solid fact that whatever we put our minds to, we can accomplish, simply because we decide it to be so.

And, if we decide to risk everything for the sake of love, then we will be doing just that. Will it be a risk worth taking? We shall find out soon enough!

Mars square Jupiter brings out the gutsiness in our behavior. We don't see limits, and that awesome Jupiter power that can be so overwhelming can be a guide to us on a day like today; we see possibility, and when possibility is based in the mind of a very secure, very able person, then there are no limits.

This is the day when we make things happen, and when those things involve love and romance, we will be surprised at just how successful we can be.

If we are in the position to take a chance to bring someone into our lives who might not necessarily be on the way in, then this is the day we risk it all to make them see just how great we are, and how much we can offer them.

We take the risk because we believe in the outcome; self-confidence rules this day, and we will be surprised at just how much we can accomplish when we feel that good about ourselves.

That's why these 3 zodiac signs will risk everything for love during Mars square Jupiter starting March 5, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You aren't the kind of person that likes to spend too much time deliberating whether a move is good or not; you trust your judgment and you like taking crazy risks.

Taking risks makes you feel powerful because you're the one in control of your own choices. During Jupiter square Mars, you feel safe and secure enough in your own decision that you will risk everything for love.

What looks like bravery to others is just you following your heart. You recognize that this life is short and that if you want to be happy, you have to surround yourself with that which makes you happy, and that can be found in the person you are concentrating on.

You want them in your life and you are willing to go to the Moon and back to get them. Right on, Virgo.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

First of all, if it's Jupiter doing the transiting, then it's Sagittarius that's the most affected. When you set your sights on a person that you love and need to be with, there's nothing more to say about it; it's a done deal. You are one-pointedness itself, nothing blurs your focus and nothing feels like a compromise. For the person you love, you will do anything - positive or negative.

You don't love a zillion people; you choose a few to love in a lifetime and you stick with them. And when you see that you need to take risks and meet challenges in order to be with the person you love, then you do what is required. There is no 'failure' in your world, Sagittarius. You are someone who fights with the intention to win, and if it's for love, you always win.

3, Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The love that you will risk everything for is not romantic, Capricorn — it's familiar, and during Mars square Jupiter, you will find yourself in the position of trying very hard to rescue someone in your family from their own bad habits.

This is someone whom you love unconditionally; if they are in trouble, then you'll do whatever is needed in order to be of assistance to them.

You stand by your word and you come through with words of support — but you are also there for the 'hard love' part of it, too. You know that this person needs help, it's not just about coddling them.

You have to take responsibility when you help this family member out, and it will take a lot out of you. The risk is in the fact that this family member is not open to being helped, and so you run the risk of trying in vain. Don't worry, continue to help them anyway.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.