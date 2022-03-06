3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On March 7, 2022

If you were not sure that the energy had shifted for the better, today serves as a reminder to pay attention to your dreams because they speak the truth of your heart.

After seeing the celestial lovers, Mars and Venus, shift into Aquarius yesterday you have felt a dramatic push to create what calls to you, even if it seems unconventional.

Venus rules your heart while Mars governs your ambition and sense of motivation.

Now with both in Aquarius, you will be seeking the new as this is an innovative and futuristic sign.

You will be craving both new adventures and new chapters and even though winter is still gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this is the start of your own personal Spring where you can feel yourself coming back to life.

The Moon in Taurus today makes several deep connections that will help spur you to take time to relax and dream.

This is all part of a bigger plan to help you disconnect from that pragmatic energy of Capricorn that had you working on a path you were not even sure you wanted anymore because that was already the one you were on.

Aquarius energy does not care about what path you are on or where you thought you had to stay, instead, it wants to roam free, to dream, to envision a better world and life.

And that is precisely what you will be guided to do today.

Do not worry about big plans or the minute details today, just sit back, relax, and truly dream about the life you want to live.

The rest will come.

Thankful for what comes, here are the 3 zodiac signs whose day will be great on March 7, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It is a proverbial breath of fresh air that is blowing into your life right now and it smells a lot like your dreams coming true. There may be a shift from being so grounded with the Capricorn energy to the freedom of Aqua, but it is one that you can give yourself time to get settled into. In recent weeks, you have been spending time talking about what makes you happy.

Self-sacrificing and believing that if you tell yourself enough that you are happy, then eventually you will be. But that’s not how true happiness works. Instead, it is about following what truly sets your soul on fire. As you move through the energy today there are a vast number of possibilities coming in, but you must allow yourself to see them.

This means that there will be a letting go of thinking that if only you accepted your current situation more then you would find happiness and instead of accepting that you are feeling the way you are because you are craving more. Simply allowing yourself to dream today will bring the action that tomorrow will require.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

There are so many positive connections happening today with planets in your sign, it may be hard to determine just what feels so different. Acceptance of the change in energy is part of that. You do not need to struggle anymore. You do not need to keep talking yourself out of the life that is calling you.

Instead, you just need to start believing that if you are dreaming about a life that others cannot imagine, it just means that you are meant to live differently.

Jupiter is making its way through your zodiac sign for most of this year which means that it is the perfect time to dream big because you will be called to do important things.

Today has softer energy though about it. It is not so much about action, but about just allowing yourself to accept your own dreams. Let yourself envision the best possible life and believe that it is possible. If instead, you are feeling tired or drained, do not push yourself.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Curl up with a delightful book or someone that you love and let today be what it needs to be. The dreams will come to Pisces, whether you need to pause to rest first or not.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The world that you have been trying to live in no longer exists. It is just a matter of realizing it so that this new life can open and expand to you. Everyone has a past, and while it can make you better it should not always be carried over your head. Learn to relax into this new phase of your life that is more about healing and joy than wading through the muck of what was.

Cut ties to those things that weigh you down and instead of focusing on all that is not right, change your point of view to see all that is amazing and beautiful in your life.

There are so many amazing opportunities coming in and true freedom that all you must do is reach out and seize it for yourself. It is unrealistic to think that everything in your life will always be the way that you want it to be, but that does not mean it is a bad life, it simply means that it is life.

Things will not always be perfect so it becomes about a balance of dreaming of more and accepting that there will still be pieces to figure out along the way. You may not be able to control everything, but you can control your own little corner of the world, and for today that is enough.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.