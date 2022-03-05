3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationship Falls Apart During Mars In Aquarius Starting March 6, 2022

Mars, the planet of war, enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius on March 6, 2022, and when this happens relationships fall apart.

Everything about Mars entering Aquarius leads us to believe that this transit guides us in terms of emotional expression, individuality, and impulsiveness.

Mars is the planet of motivation and passion it is also the planet that inspires us to believe in ourselves and not falter in the face of disagreement or difference of opinion. One of the reasons relationships tend to fall apart during this transit is because one or both of the individuals involved starts to feel strong on their own, and less desirous of wanting to be a couple.

If we are going to break up during Mars in Aquarius, it's because we've come to trust our gut instinct so that we may follow our hearts, and during this time, our hearts are telling us to break the ties that bind.

It's a risky time for many, and it brings up the idea of why we stay in relationships in the first place; is it to avoid being lonely? Is it because that is what's expected of us? Is it because we're just too fearful of the unknown?

Being single has always come with an unfair mark on its head, and Mars in Aquarius helps us to care a little less about things like other people's judgment.

So, get ready for a breakup, and get ready to take responsibility for it, as it goes down. Sometimes breaking up is the right thing to do — we just have to accept this. For certain zodiac signs, this truth has already hit them.

Come what may, these 3 zodiac signs will have their relationship fall apart during Mars entering Aquarius starting March 6, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you walk away from a relationship, you don't do it as a surprise; you and your soon-to-be-ex will have deep, serious conversations that lead up to the idea of splitting up in an orderly and friendly fashion.

And while these peace talks may go on for quite a while before anything actually happens, Mars entering Aquarius may just be the key ingredient in speeding up the process.

Sometimes this kind of intervention is just what a troubled couple needs in order to get things on the road, and so if you've been on the fence about getting out of dodge, then you'll cop a certain sense of closure coming your way. It's time, it's peaceful, and you are both ready now to call it a night.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've never had a problem thinking out of the box, and when you come into a place where Mars in Aquarius rules your immediate world, you jump on the chance to stir things up.

In your relationship — or what's left of it — you both feel like you've come to an impasse: things are just not as good as they once were, and it seems that only you, Scorpio, are willing to do something about it.

You don't like wasting time, and at this point, you feel like the relationship you're presently in is sucking away and usurping precious minutes of your time on earth — minutes, hours, weeks, and years that you'll never get back. It's time.

You feel it in your soul, and with the helpful prompt of Mars in Aquarius, you'll be planning the end of the relationship you're in...today.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

The last thing you ever wanted to live through is your own breakup because the person that you'll be leaving is the person you not only love to death, but they are someone you expected to live your entire life with.

Still, things didn't end up looking like the fairytale romance that you had counted on, and now, if you don't end it, you'll be stuck with a relationship that is a serious zero in all departments.

You guys don't even fight; you just bore each other to pieces, and that's starting to get on both of your nerves. Mars in Aquarius lets you know that it's OK to break up.

You didn't sign a contract that insists on your lack of happiness; and yet, that's all you have at the moment. It's time to take the leap, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.