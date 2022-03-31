3 Zodiac Signs Who Want An Open Relationship During The New Moon In Aries On April 1, 2022

Three zodiac signs who want an open relationship during the New Moon in Aries will feel the need to expand their horizons when it comes to love.

By the time you've come to the place where you and your partner are discussing whether or not it would be a good idea to open the relationship up, you can give yourself a round of applause for being open enough to communicate honestly.

Good for you. Whatever happens from here on is up to you, but at least you were able to speak your mind.

Because the New Moon in Aries is an aggressive transit, it affects us physically and emotionally.

If you have dreamed of having a loving partnership with someone, with an open-door policy in terms of bringing in other romantic partners, then this is the season for it. Moon in Aries supports open relationships. Now, let's see if your partner is up for it.

Then again, you might be on the receiving end of such a request. Is this something you can handle, or is this something you've always dreamed of, yet didn't have the nerve to go through with? Your chance is here. Get ready.

Here’s a list of the three zodiac signs who want an open relationship during the New Moon in Aries starting April 1, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There is one reason why you want an open relationship and that is because you want to be with someone that you saw, that you know wants to be with you. Can you handle the idea of asking your committed partner to do the same?

No, you can't. That's where this thing becomes squirrel-y. You don't want to cheat and you do want to be honest. You think having an open relationship will do the trick, but you can't bear the idea of your partner being with another lover.

In fact, it drives you out of your mind with jealousy. So, how will you justify your lust for someone other than your partner? Face it, Leo...you're going to have to share and share alike if you want this to work. Good luck with that.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's going to come up for you during Moon in Aries is the idea of having to weigh the pros versus the cons of opening up your romantic relationship to others. Is this worth it? Well, it sure sounds like fun, but it could come with a cost, and that is what the two of you will be discussing during this time.

You both think it's a good idea, but you are both also completely hesitant to make it official as if you both feel a tinge of discomfort. Listen to your gut on this one. If your relationship is strong, it will stand the test of time. If you have doubts, then a consensual non-monagamy relationship may not be your thing.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What you want is to see new people but stay with your current partner, too. What your partner wants is NO SUCH THING. This can go one of two ways: either they resent the living hell out of you for even thinking along those lines, or they see in you a new side, an adventurous side, and that inspires them.

They may not want to open the relationship, but they also may show you that it's not about jealousy, but about sticking to their own personal set of principles.

This may actually make you respect them more, though it may not change your opinion on going 'open' with your relationship. One thing is for sure: having this conversation is not going to hurt, in fact, it will help you for years to come.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.