3 Zodiac Signs Who Have A Rough Horoscope On March 29, 2022

While March 29, 2022 might not rank as totally 'rough' per se, Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces may feel more sensitive than usual on Tuesday.

If we can recognize that it's a tough day, because of transits like Moon in Pisces and Moon sextile Uranus, we might feel especially weepy, we may also come to know that sometimes tears are not that bad.

When we cry — even if we can't put our finger on why — we are letting go of tension. It's why we usually feel better after a good, long cry.

A human body can only take so much, and we humans tend to be fragile emotionally. March 29, 2022, the transits of this day may have us feeling more vulnerable than usual.

However, the reasons for our sadness may not be clear, even to us, but it's revealed in the details of a horoscope.

So, today will bring us hypersensitivity, which may lead to taking things the wrong way or misinterpreting someone else's words. It's best to take this day 'with a grain of salt' as they say. Nothing lasts forever, and we'd be happier if we don't take it all too seriously.

Here's what's happening for the three zodiac signs who have it tougher than most when it comes to their horoscope on March 29, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've always been upfront with yourself about your mental health, and today might be one of those days where you back out of engagements simply because you don't feel ready to take on anything that requires thinking. You're not in a good place today, mentally, and past impressions and old habits may haunt you.

You feel like if you are too involved with people, you may get triggered into some bad feelings, and you'd be right. Trust your gut, but don't let it take you into a place of self-indulgence. It's good to care about yourself and to act on that, but don't define yourself by your triggered reactions on this day. Don't define yourself by the past.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself saying a certain line repeatedly, and that would be, "I didn't want to do this." You'll be in a position today where you are required to act out of nowhere. This was a day reserved for you and you alone, and suddenly you'll be thrown into this guilt trip where if you don't do what someone else wants, you'll be made into 'the enemy.'

It's as if you're going to let yourself be controlled while resenting that you went along with it the whole time. Why don't you say 'no' instead of taking yourself on a journey of resentment? Why buckle into the guilt when you have nothing to be guilty of? Unfortunately, this day will be sacrificed to doing everything you have no interest in doing.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You feel very deeply — for people you love, animals, and the Earth. You are incredibly empathetic, and you like it that way. On this day, your empathy may be slightly challenged, however. Something will occur on this day that will throw you for such a loop that you won't spend much time with dry eyes.

This day indignantly puts you; you feel insulted and barraged by demeaning behavior. You want to fight for what you love, but you'll be prevented. Today is a great day to pull back and retreat into reflective thinking. Spare yourself the pain and retreat.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.