Love Horoscope For Monday, February 21, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 21, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Aries

Sometimes love grows more during times of loss and sadness than it does when you are happy.

Now that Pisces season has begun, and Venus is in harmony with the ruler of Pisces (Neptune), you may start to see the areas of your love life that are falling apart at the seems and desire to fix them — due to a positive expression of fear.

Taurus

Your friendships can change, and you may find that you're drawn to a new social circle, and it could be due to your spiritual growth and the lack of insight you perceive in others.

You may be growing through a new season of your life and in order for you to meet the person of your dreams, you'll find that networking and interaction with a totally different group may be better for you overall.

Gemini

You may be ready to let go of a need to be placed on a pedestal by your significant other, and prefer to be in a relationship with a partner who is by your side and an equal in every way.

It's normal to want to be admired and held in high regard, but there can be some change of heart when it comes to what makes you feel loved, including a softening of your ego.

Cancer

Once you've lost faith in love or a person it can feel hard to restore it back to full trust.

The things that you felt caused the rift in your relationship can become more obvious now.

Even though this can be a tough time to go through, doing the work can help you to heal, and perhaps grow close together once again.

Leo

Something you hoped you could share may not be wise to disclose right now. You may be surprised to discover that your transparency can come across in a way you did not expect.

For example, you may come across as ingenuine if you bare your soul and share your feelings too soon. Be sure to check for readiness clues, and if you think that your significant other would prefer initiating the first move, then let them.

Virgo

Your love life may feel like it's entering a new honeymoon stage. Even if you're single, your optimism about the potential for a new love or romantic partner can be greatly felt.

You may even find that you are attracting more prospective dates into your life and that your dream about the future is closer to coming true than you once imagined it could be.

Libra

The Sun is officially in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and with Venus speaking to Neptune, it's a great time to eliminate the things that hold you back from a loving relationship.

If you still keep in touch with an ex that you've recently broken up with an ex that you hope will want to get back together, what you need to do to make them miss you more will come through to you in an idea, loud and clear.

Scorpio

This month is a dreamy time for you in the romance department, and if you have recently gone through a divorce and felt like you'd never fall in love again, you may be pleasantly surprised that a romantic encounter or introduction is just around the corner.

Keep your heart open, and don't close yourself off to the idea, even if you don't feel ready just yet.

Sagittarius

Some breakdown of your home life can be taking place and you may find yourself needing to reinvent the meaning of family. You may find it necessary to distance yourself from a relative or someone whom you know needs their space.

This can open the door to new relationships to cultivate and a surprising discovery that you can be closer to people who are not blood relatives but are really good friends.

Capricorn

It's a good time to talk openly about your fears and your thoughts in order to resolve concerns you may have about your relationship.

With the Sun in your sector of communication, harmonizing with Venus in your

sign, clearing the air of any negativity is a great thing to aim to do over the next few days.

Aquarius

With the Sun in your solar house of money and personal property, it's essential to practice caution about what you invest your time and energy into. You could be caught up in a dead-end relationship, and you may even know (or want) this experience to go nowhere.

However, you still may want to evaluate whether or not getting intimately involved with a person who is only your 'for now' is what you really want to do with your love life.

Pisces

You may experience a breakthrough in your love life, and it could be that you no longer want or need the things you once thought were must-haves. Your deal breakers and desires for romance are also changing.

As you reinvent yourself, everything in your life also changes, including the way you love and who you find to be most attractive to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.