3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Great Day On March 1, 2022

On Tuesday, as you begin a brand-new month, you are given the gift of getting a resolution that enables you to feel excited about the future.

After a month where there were many challenges for you and things were changing so quickly it was hard to keep up, March arrives with hope.

While all planets have been direct since the start of February, we have still been moving through the post retrograde mess.

Today is the beginning of all that change for three zodiac signs who will have a great day on March 1, 2022.

The Moon moves into Pisces during the afternoon hours, softening your emotional response to everything that has been happening in your life.

But it also lets in more compassion for yourself. This gentleness allows you to reflect with greater peace and clarity.

The next chapter that you are moving into is not about trying to make something that it is not, but in pure unfiltered acceptance so that you can receive and invest within what truly is meant for you.

Believing that it must be a struggle is over with.

Whether it is a struggle in jobs, in how you feel about yourself, or even your relationship, the time is ending where we think that for it to be real it also must be constantly hard.

What is meant for you in this life will rise to meet you, when you are ready for it at least.

Today gives the ability to move through another layer of healing which propels your growth forward ready to tackle the uncomfortable and the challenging.

Asteroid Chiron is known as the wounded healer, a lesson you must learn before being able to progress into your best self.

This is the theme of not being able to fix anyone, but also having all you need to fix or heal yourself.

Chiron joins together with the North Node today, a symbol of the fate that we are not just born into but that we create each day with the choices that we make.

If you focus on your healing, the growth will naturally occur because your soul cannot stay somewhere it does not truly belong.

On March 1, 2022, here's what happens to 3 zodiac signs who will have a great day this Tuesday.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Chiron, the wounded healer, has been moving through your sign and today connects with the North Node. This is an incredibly opportune day for you, especially as it relates to those relationships or situations in your life where you have been pouring energy into trying to fix or help someone to no avail.

In life, you need to help others. You need to be able to say you tried your best and gave it your all. But what you also must learn is that you cannot fix everything or even everyone. It is more challenging to leave a relationship with these dynamics rather than a job for instance, but it is still a lesson and theme that is coming up for you for a reason.

Today shifts you in a way that there is no going back. You are tired of fixing everyone, or even one person. You are tired of trying to fix everything and make it work when it only ever seems like a band-aid that soon falls off. Allow yourself to think about yourself for a change. Focus on what you need to heal, to grow, and then follow that, no matter the cost.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today you are given the gift of both the Sun and Moon connecting in your sign. This will give you inner power and light that you may have been lacking recently. It will help give you greater confidence in the decisions that the universe is asking you to make as well as have greater direction in how to create a life around the dreams that you have.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Mercury will be moving into your sign later in the week and that will help strengthen the energy that begins for you today. As gentle and sensitive as you can be, when you truly harness your worth and decide to no longer bend your own boundaries for others, you become unstoppable.

This is a new phase that is beginning for you today. You can still go with the flow and live in your own little dream world; it is about being more selective over who you let in it. This does not have to look like walls but instead a sacred circle requiring anyone who ventures inside to treat you no less than you are.

What is really pushing this new perspective is that you have made yourself a promise recently to no longer sacrifice yourself on the altar of others. You deserve to receive what you give and that will end up changing everything.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus, the planet of unexpected surprises and change, has been moving through your sign as part of its current cycle. This means that you are going through one of those chapters of your life where everything will need to fall away so that the new can begin to take root and grow.

It can feel unstable at times, but because of your grounding nature, there should be an inner knowing that everything that is happening is for your highest good. Today Uranus meets the Sun in Pisces giving life to those dreams that you have put on the backburner or talked yourself out of because of timing.

If there has been an idea or project on your mind but you have felt unsure about when to begin it, today is the day to take even a small step towards creating it. If there has been a relationship or a person that you have felt particularly strong about but again have held back, this would also support action being taken in the direction of following your heart as well. Just because it may seem like everything is changing does not mean it is not the time to plant new seeds as well.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.