Your daily horoscope for March 1, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs on Tuesday.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius at the start of the day but enters Pisces mid-afternoon.

The Sun remains in the sign of Pisces.

Famous people born on March 1:

Singer and songwriter, Justin Bieber

Film director and actor, Ron Howard

While the Moon is in Aquarius entering Pisces on Tuesday

— avoid making important decisions early in the day, and if you can delay them until after 4 pm, even better

—start putting things into perspective; materialistic ideas may need to go to the back burner and spiritual pursuits toward the front

—it's easy to feel conflicted when the Moon is in Pisces, so remind yourself it's OK to take your time to think

Daily horoscope for March 1, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Watch your back, Aries. Not all can be trusted, and when you find that you are mindful and aware, you see things for what they are.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies, and this is the time when you have to be cautious and careful.

You have been working hard to keep certain things in order, so watch for red flags and be sure to listen to your gut when it taps you on the shoulder.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Find your tribe, Taurus. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendships, and when you find that special someone who 'gets you', you will want to cultivate the relationship.

This is a wonderful time for you to meet new people, so be open to growing your circle of trust by networking.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Dream big, Gemini. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and public reputation, and this is the time for you to imagine the possibilities.

Don't be afraid to envision a great future for yourself. You have an amazingly beautiful future ahead of you, and you can work to make it come true.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Go on a spiritual quest, and learn things about astrology, numerology, or religion you're curious about.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of higher learning, so why limit yourself to what you know now.

Your mind is wide open to being receptive to new ideas. So, dive into a book or watch a video on a subject you've been hoping to study.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Pray for what you need or want, Leo, the universe is wanting to bless you with someone good.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources, and since Pisces rules karma, your efforts and helpfulness toward others are there for you to tap into.

You might not see where your miracle will come from, but great things come to those who believe, so have faith that something amazing is going to happen for you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

A soulmate connection is possible for you, Virgo, but often these things happen when you're no longer looking for it.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitment, and this is when the window of opportunity opens and new people enter into your life.

You might bump into an old friend, or an ex may reach out to you again. If you're single and hoping to meet someone this year, put your intentions out there. Do things that open the door to love.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

When you have a lot of things to tend to, it's easy to become overwhelmed and to feel as though you may not get it all done today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily routine. A list may be helpful, but if it doesn't work due to changes in plans or a need to be flexible, be open. Go with the flow.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Art and doing things in a way that allows you to connect with your feelings are wonderful activities to participate in today.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity, so channel your inner artist, musician, or dance.

Try painting or dancing in the living room to your favorite songs. Dust off an instrument that's been neglected and play a few songs you used to know.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Forgiveness is golden, and you may be the one to initiate the white flag of surrender.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home and family, and despite the difficulties of your history, it may be time to say you'd like to call a truce and try to be civil with each other once again.

It may require a little work on your part, but it's so worth it when everyone can get along and be in harmony.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Fewer words can be more, and sometimes saying nothing at all and letting body language speak is the greatest form of language. The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication.

Tune in to how you say things including your own tone. You may be surprised how much more you can do to improve the quality of your conversations just by taking a little more initiative.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Are you shopping as a form of retail therapy?

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money, and you may find that you are splurging on things because you have an emotional need you want to be filled. Before buying things you don't necessarily need, ask yourself sincerely, "What's my motive?"

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Trust yourself, Pisces. The Moon enters your zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of personal identity, and you know deep down inside what it is that you want to become.

You can work on your goals.

You may not feel strong enough to accomplish them, but you have more courage inside of you than you realize.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.

