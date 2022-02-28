Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For March 1, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for each zodiac sign is here for Tuesday, March 1, 2022, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

On Tuesday, the Moon begins to position itself for a New Moon phase. The Moon enters Pisces on Tuesday, and it brings attention to karma, spirituality, and the Moon tarot card.

The Moon tarot card warns about deception and to keep our guards up. What will your tarot card have in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday? Read on to find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, March 01, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Be positive, Aries. In a world that reminds you of all the things that you should worry or become concerned about, the Queen of Wands is saying that your mindset will be what controls your attitude.

So, when possible, think about good things, and keep your sights on what you love.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

The Ace of Swords, reversed is a sign that things are not as clear as you'd like them to be. You may have many conflicting ideas and thoughts.

You might even feel that your life is headed in a different direction than you had originally imagined. You are at a place where you have to make decisions and changes if you want to redirect your focus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You can be successful, Gemini. The Page of Pentacles is a tarot card that encourages study and learning.

If you have a goal or a desire to return back to school, then it's a great time to apply or to look into new ways to grow your knowledge on a subject of your choice.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Happiness is a focal point for you, today. The reversed Nine of Cups is a sign that joy is something to work hard for.

You might have to do things that create and foster positive experiences. Schedule time for play, and think about all the wonderful hobbies that you like to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Aim for balance, Leo. You can easily be persuaded to go too far from one extreme to another in your thinking. The Temperance tarot card invites you to evaluate your effort. Are you trying too hard to make something happen?

The idea that your energy should foster a response in another person may not produce the outcome you expect. So, be sure that your intentions are pure from the start.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

The Queen of Pentacles is a tarot card that relates to acquiring the things you want in life. You might be window shopping or eyeing items online that you'd love to buy.

Make a game plan for how you'll earn those items. It may require working hard or smarter so that y can accrue more money, but there's nothing that can get in your way when your mind is made up to succeed.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

The reversed Sun is a reminder that a positive attitude can help you to stay on track even when right now it feels like the sky is full of gray clouds and nothing is going right.

You may find it hard to remain positive and optimistic, but there is a silver lining, Libra. Look for it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Someone has taken from you, and the Seven of Swords says that you are the victim of deceit from someone you trust.

You might have let your guard down thinking that your friend was a person of trust only to realize you misplaced your belief and stand corrected.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is a tarot card of confidence. It's a reminder that no matter what happens in this world, you have to be your own advocate.

You need to stand up for yourself whenever possible. The world can be full of haters, and it's hard at times, but you know that you have what it takes to thrive, and you'll get through this.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

The reversed Five of Swords is like taking a big sigh of relief after going through a lot of trials and troubles in life.

You can finally get the benefit of your freedom and stop worrying about what will happen next. The worst part is over, and now it's time to celebrate.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

The Six of Swords is a positive omen and it's also a card of encouragement.

You have a lot of things that have limited you, but now you can stand firm in your conviction. The obstacles are no longer present. Life is giving you the green light to live fear-free.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

The reversed Fool tarot card is a warning to test and confirm your decision-making. You might rush into a decision without really thinking of the consequences.

So, when you do decide to do something, be sure that it's what you want and not something you think other people want you to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.