3 Zodiac Signs Who Change Their Mind About Love During Moon In Pisces, March 1 - 3, 2022

If you happen to notice the avatars that have been historically given to each sign of the Zodiac, you'll notice that Pisces is made up of two fish, not one. In astrology, where there's 'two' there is the suggestion of duality. There are two signs of the Zodiac that bring forth this dualistic idea: Pisces and Gemini (The Twins).

When we have dualistic transits, as we do today, with Moon in Pisces, we have a tendency to see things from two different viewpoints. Today, we will find that many of us are looking at love while wondering if this is the right thing for us — or not.

There's something about the idea of love and romance that makes us think we need to choose for life. We rarely see love as something we can leave behind, which is also one of the reasons we make commitments that we can't keep; the truth is, love is fickle, and we don't always get it right.

Sometimes, in fact, we regret making the choice to 'go after' a certain person. During Moon in Pisces, we will come to terms with the fact that perhaps the person we've chosen to become involved with isn't really 'the one.'

There are a few signs of the zodiac here today that will definitely be contemplating the idea of getting out of their love commitment.

In a way, this is a very good thing; it's better to act on what your heart tells you to do, rather than to stay in a situation that just feels wrong. For some, this day belongs to that change of heart, and many of us will be reassessing our ideas about love.

Here's why 3 zodiac signs change their mind about love when the Moon is in Pisces from March 1 to March 3, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been moving in this direction for a while now, Aries, because you've been simultaneously experiencing the downside of love, and it's really starting to get on your nerves. You've not only changed your mind about love, but you're also already starting to develop new ways to think about it. In the past, love was something you really threw yourself into; all passion and no thought.

And why not? Isn't that what love does to people? Still, you've learned too many lessons from the pain love has brought you, and you're way too smart to stick around, like a glutton for punishment.

Moon in Pisces really works your last nerve on this topic and allows you to see that not only do you need to release the person you are with, but you also need to reevaluate your future efforts when it comes to love and romance. If you change your mind about love, Aries, you're doing the right thing. More power to you.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Let's face it — you've put in a good effort and now you're stuck with the results, and in love, those results are not looking that shiny. You figured that if you did your part and played the role of the dutiful lover, you'd end up having that thing called a 'fulfilling love life' and oddly enough, it never really worked out that way, did it?

Moon in Pisces doesn't help with your feelings of being secure in this regard, in fact, this transit sort of pushes you in the direction of acting on a hunch.

That hunch tells you that you are no longer interested in pursuing this relationship and that you've changed. The change was not part of the plan, but then again, change is always sporadic and unpredictable. On March 1, you will change your mind about love, and it will start the unraveling process. Stay strong.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only reason you are still in the relationship you're in is that you didn't want to fail, nor did you want others to look at your relationship for flaws.

You care a little too much about what other people think of you, and in your desire to come off as the coolest cucumber on the block, you've also lied to yourself about your love life.

It's NOT that great, and it hasn't been that great for a very long time.

Still, you've hung in there and you did your due diligence; you stuck it out, and now with Moon in Pisces influencing your thinking, you have come to a conclusion: this isn't for you any longer. But this time, you are ready to make the move, and that move will take you away from this relationship. Are you ready for this, Capricorn? Life is short. Why spend it suffering like a martyr? You're much 'cooler' when you tell yourself the truth.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.