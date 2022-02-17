Love Horoscope For Friday, February 18, 2022

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 18, 2022.

No matter what your zodiac sign, this weekend we are asked to have fun and to take life without a relaxed attitude.

The Moon and Sun in air signs bring out our wanderlust and we desire to explore without any aim at all.

What will your love horoscope bring for your zodiac sign?

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Aries

Balance your love life with both friends and also time for yourself. So, when Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of commitments, it's time to do a mini-review of your love life and your personal one as well.

When you decide what type of relationship you want, you know how to approach your partner and the people you love. Treat them the way that you would like for them to be to you under the same circumstances.

Taurus

You have to know when to call it quits, Taurus. And, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of daily duties, you can let yourself become bogged down by what does not matter.

Not only does it rob you of your joy but it holds you back from everything else you've hoped to find in your life: true love.

Gemini

You have a great talent when it comes to art and music, and knowing what's amazing.

But, the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of creativity, and it's time to let go of the things that bore you so you can make room for what you love.

Enjoy the finer things in life, and if you can do so with a person by yourself, then ask them to come along and venture on a wonderful journey.

Cancer

There's a knack for knowing how to balance your life personally and professionally.

So, for the next few days after the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of home and the family, it's good to listen to the comments made by family members.

Perhaps they have missed you, and you can move things around in your schedule to get quality time in with each other.

Leo

You may not know what to say, and that's OK, Leo. Give yourself some time.

So, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of communication, you just have to speak from the heart.

Wear your heart on your sleeve every once in a while. It's your right to be vulnerable and to let people know how you really feel.

Virgo

You can't always buy the things you want at the level you may need, so you have to compromise.

It's not easy to do when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of money.

You may not find it so easy to detach when it comes to buying gifts for your loved one or agreeing on a budget for an expensive item. However, you can do it with time — just grant yourself a little bit of grace.

Libra

You are in the process of change, and you have to go through certain growth spurts in order to fulfill the journey that you're on.

But now is the perfect time to do it, while the Moon transits your zodiac sign this weekend. Your sector of identity lights up, and this is the time to do little things that help you to rediscover yourself — pick up a nice outfit at the store, buy a new perfume or clear out old clothing in the closet to make room for the newest fashion coming up during the Spring.

Scorpio

You can't be friends with a person who always stabs you in the back. They need to be loved from a distance or even ignored

So, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of hidden enemies, it's obvious to you who the energy vampires are in your life.

You may not like the idea of cutting someone off right away, but if their presence is more harmful than good, it could be a necessary thing to handle today.

Sagittarius

Not all people are going to love you, but so many will because of what you bring into their lives.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of friendships. So, you're going to shine like a star because of your amazing personality that draws admirers and perhaps a new love into your life.

Capricorn

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of career and social status, and everyone knows that success is attractive, and you are climbing the ladder of success, Capricorn, and you don't need permission to grow your career.

You have to just keep trying to be what you want to be, and let your dreams become a reality.

Aquarius

You love to learn, and you are a true student of life. So, when the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra today, your sector of higher learning, you may feel out of place trying to go back to school to please others. What feels right to you best.

Besides, you don't necessarily need books or a course to learn, life will teach you what you need to know about love and how to care for others.

Pisces

Good things will come your way, Pisces. And today's astrology supports you as the Moon enters the zodiac sign of Libra.

Your sector of shared resources activates and you ought to trust that the universe has your back. You will have what you need, Pisces, things will come to you because you want it — believe.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.