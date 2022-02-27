3 Zodiac Signs Who Need To Be Alone During Moon Conjunct Pluto On February 28, 2022

Some of us really enjoy being alone because it's in our nature to be that way. We're just independent and not the kind of person who needs, needs, needs company all the time.

And when the Moon conjuncts Pluto, three zodiac signs who enjoy solitude, really feel the need to be alone.

Starting February 28, 2022, if we do need it, we reach out to someone, but when we are left on our own, it's no biggie. When we're not needy, we don't freak out over being alone...as some do.

Moon conjunction Pluto brings in a different kind of alone, however. This isn't about liking solitude, or wanting space; this transit brings with it loneliness and fear.

This is the kind of transit that makes people withdraw from society. Being alone in this case isn't about taking time off to get lost in a private fantasy, it's about needing to be away from people altogether — as if our lives depended on it.

Pluto rules the planet of Scorpio, and the story of Pluto involves a deep dive into the underworld for the sake of change, where later a person returns to the world reborn.

So, for certain zodiac signs in astrology, their need to be alone isn't selfish, it's productive. And like the hermit who has a longing for spiritual closeness and peace and quiet is the only path to their inner change. Cancer, Libra, and Sagittarius zodiac signs need their space, and so when they ask for it, if you're not one of them, let them have it.

Because the Moon conjunct Pluto could affect all of the zodiac signs, there are three in particular who claim their privacy and need to be alone much more during Moon conjunction Pluto.

3 zodiac signs who need to be alone during the moon conjunction Pluto on February 28, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon rules your zodiac sign, and whenever it touches a dark power like Plutonic energy, your need to withdraw grows stronger and you have to be alone.

You are one of those people who adore being alone, but it's not because you need it, it's because you prefer it. During the Moon conjunct with Pluto, you will literally need to be alone, and that is because this transit also has the ability to put your mind in a really dark place, and you recognize that you can't possibly be good for anyone while in this state of mind.

You feel negative and somewhat hopeless, and even though you know that it's just a temporary state of mind, you'll not want to share this bad mood of yours with anyone. You also know yourself well; when you're in a foul mood, you're also nasty — and clever. You'll choose to spare the people around you by keeping to yourself during this transit.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon conjunct Pluto is not something you look forward to consciously but the energy affects your love life so out of protection for others, you prefer to be alone.

You've never been a needy person, and in a way, you take pride in that. Your independence is known far and wide, and so when Moon conjunction Pluto puts you into such a massive funk of darkness and negative thinking, those in your life will not think twice about your absence.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

You will remove yourself from all social engagements during this time, as you feel particularly fragile and abrasive. You could lash out at someone and end a friendship, you're so brutal — but you're also respectful of yourself, and you know that if your body is telling you to pull back and keep to yourself, then you listen. You don't just want to be alone; you need to be.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Moon in your sector of communication will have you paying closer attention to your inner thought life, and as much as you like people, you know that change is an inside job.

One of the reasons you need to be alone is because your private alone-space is where go to heal. You are ultimately familiar with solitude; it's your preferred place. You spend your happy times and your sad times there. You create there, and you dream there. Being alone, for a Sagittarius, is a way of life.

But it becomes a sanctuary during hard times, and during Moon conjunction Pluto, those hard times will beg you to withdraw into whatever safe space you can find. Lucky for you, aloneness is a familiar place, and you can withdraw from the world anytime you want, especially when you feel you need to. You'll need to during Moon conjunction Pluto.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.