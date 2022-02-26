3 Zodiac Signs Who Long Distance Relationship Falls Apart During Mercury Square Uranus Starting February 27 - 28, 2022

Three zodiac signs who are in a relationship in different parts of the world may see the strain of long-distance this week, and for them, things can fall apart quit rapidly on February 27, 202.

Long-distance relationships. If you've ever been in one, then you're probably shuddering just reading this. Long-distance relationships are very hard to maintain.

They require enormous amounts of trust, patience, and belief. In the beginning, they feel like they are all promises and excited. And while many of these relationships can last, after a certain period of time, they tend to fall apart.

This is the season where they fall apart. Mercury square Uranus is the transit that gets you thinking, maybe...too much. Sure, you might trust your long-distance person of interest, and yeah, you might think you're going to meet 'one day' and oh how the sparks will fly...and then there's the reality check: Uh oh. This thing really isn't working, is it?

Nobody likes to admit that their long-distance relationship isn't working, but more times than not, that's what's going down. Life is short — Mercury square Uranus inspires us to make more of our lives and sometimes having a long-distance relationship is just a waste of precious time. You might be better off single.

3 zodiac signs whose long-distance relationship falls apart during the Mercury square Uranus starting February 27 -28, 2022

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury in Aquarius brings attention to your sector of short-distance travel, and to be honest, you're tired of doing all the driving, flying, packing up your things in order to be at your partner's place. Your job has given you a certain level of flexibility, but now you need a break in the form of stability. It's been fun, but the novelty of travel has worn out, and you're ready to put roots down again.

As far as long-distance relationships go, you've been there, done that, and now you're reading to write the book. And that's about all it's worth to you, at this point, because you really are not getting the inspiration you need from this love affair. It may finally be time to admit to yourself that this thing is ridiculous.

Was it fun in the beginning? It was the best of times, yes. But now? Now, it's turned into your secret embarrassment, the thing that keeps you out of society and makes you look like a total loser in the love department. Your friends shake their heads with pity over your situation, and thanks to Mercury square Neptune, you're starting to see their point.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Uranus has been making waves for quite some time in your sector of house and home, but when it speaks to Mercury in your sign, the idea of being flexible for a long-distance relationship gets old faster than you thought it would.

There's something to being able to pick up a phone and get together with your partner at a drop of a hat, but when you're so far apart, that's impossible, and now your partner feels more like a friend, and you're looking for greater intimacy than you get now.

OK, this was fun and now it's not. And when things become 'not fun' that's when Aquarius makes their grand exit. And what of the person you're involved with — this great love who lives somewhere so far away that the chances of the two of you actually EVER getting together are slim and rare? They could probably live a life of romance on the phone with you, forever.

T'was fun at first, even daring — possibly sexy, in an "I don't know you" kind of way. But still, the shine of this is starting to wear off and you're at the place where you're wondering if you actually DO want to meet this person, or if it's time to admit to yourself that this LDR is not working.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Mercury in your hidden enemy sector has you arguing a lot more with yourself than usual, and it does not make sense. You haven't done anything wrong. Your partner hasn't done anything wrong, but it feels a lot like you two are moving on to other things, without one another. It's time to call things out for what it is.

You've built a pattern with your long-distance lover: you wake up, check-in with each other through texts, send heart emojis and short sentences of love and flirtation...and then you go about your day, without them. Your long-distance relationship has begun to fail you.

This isn't love; it's flirtation gone boring, and now, the whole pattern thing is starting to make YOU feel like a fool. Are you not able to handle a real person who shows up in your face and looks you in the eye? Of course, you can handle it, and not only that, you want that. You will realize that during Mercury square Uranus, your long-distance relationship doesn't have a chance.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.