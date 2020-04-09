6 Introverted Zodiac Signs Who Don't Mind Social Distancing

These zodiac signs don't mind social distancing to save the world.

Are you a shy, quiet or reserved zodiac sign? You might not mind social distancing, especially if it means you can do things you have always wanted to do, but couldn't.

Just because you are an introvert it doesn’t mean that you do not have the courage to stand up and save the world.

Does your zodiac sign mean that you are introvert?

Introverts do not seek special attention or social engagement so during this social distancing I am sure this is right up their alley.

But just because you are an introvert it does not make you any less fearless.

Your choice to stay in your own personal space or environment is something that defines you but having the strength to help a person in need is a definition of a good person.

If you prefer to have alone time, prefer working alone and you easily become drained during social interactions then you are most likely an introvert.

When it comes to the zodiac, per your astrology, there are many zodiac signs who prefer to be away from people as much as possible.

Although you might feel that staying apart from others and being alone might be an excellent thing, it does not reflect on your cores and values that make up the person you are.

You could be afraid of going into a crowded bar but if you face that fear and go into a crowded bar to rescue the people after a fire started, this makes you a courageous introvert.

Now that's what I call, superhero goals.

Being able to help others yet being an introvert can be a great thing.

Not all superheroes have to talk or interact with their rescues.

Are you an introvert?

I can say that I am an introvert for sure although I’m a Leo. I have anxiety when I am in large crowds although I can be a people person when needed, I just often prefer to be alone because that’s when I am not overthinking things.

If someone was in danger in a large crowd and I know that I could save them, I will not hesitate to go make sure that I can help them.

I mean at the end of the day, I love all forms of life and I believe it is a gift so if I can help save a life, I will do all that I can to help.

Here are 6 zodiac signs that are introverts that don't mind social distancing.

1. Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

This sign can be very shy and quiet. They only surround themselves with close family and friends.

Their emotions are often strong which often comes from their introverted side.

Their emotions can help in order to save the world if they are needed.

2. Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Pisces are creative and friendly although they are introverts.

They will inspire others to use their creative side whenever they are in a sticky situation.

They seek satisfaction in whatever they do and they want to gain something from it.

This sign will be able to save the world as long as you let their creative juices flow into it.

3. Taurus (April 20- May 20)

This sign is very headstrong and stubborn but they have a heart of gold. They are big introverts.

They are conscious of their emotions because when they love someone they really put their everything into it.

Because of their good hearts, they will not hesitate to save the world if they could.

They will give you the shirt off their back just as long as you do not cross them.

4. Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Scorpions are extreme introverts. They are very secretive and they will guard them with their life.

They like to keep to themselves and they love to keep their secrets as prized possessions in which you will never be able to win.

They are mysteries and they enjoy it.

They can save the world if needed because with their many hidden secret talents, I am sure they will find a way to help keep the world safe as much as possible.

5. Virgo (August 23- September 22)

Virgos are suspicious by nature and unsure of others. This encourages their natural introvert demeanor.

They are secretive and they want to be able to have private time to themselves.

They are great at listening to others when they need help just as long as they are not in an overcrowded environment.

They are self-centered so they do not want to step out of their comfort zone unless they absolutely have to.

Although they do not like to be around others much, they will help and save someone who is in need because they hide that they really have good hearts.

6. Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Cancers are intelligent and friendly when they have to be. They are natural introverts and they will open up to you only for their own benefit.

They would rather you to tell all of your information versus them telling you theirs.

They will not like to be looked at as weak so they keep their secrets to themselves so you cannot judge them.

Cancers have good hearts when they are in the mood to love and if they have to help in saving the world they will do what they have to do because in the end, they just want to be loved but they are afraid to show it.

Katrina Harris is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationship topics.