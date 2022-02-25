3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Horoscope On February 26, 2022

Tough times are written in the stars for three zodiac signs who will have a rough horoscope on February 26, 2022.

Saturday is the kind of day that is devoted to whatever goes on in our minds, and that's in part because Mercury is in Aquarius fine-tuning our mental faculties.

But, we are also working with Moon sextile Neptune, which centers around our thinking and our fantasy life, and with the Sun in Pisces, our imagination can go into overdrive.

We all have an 'inner' life, where our perceptions are made. If we see things a certain way, we're bound to act within the constraints of that perception. If we feel down today, this transit pushes us a little further into that negative feeling.

We also have the Moon sextile Jupiter, which makes our inner world/inner-thinking all the more gigantic, meaning, our thoughts are amplified, made bigger than they really are. So, if we're on a negative path, it feels twice as bad as it would ordinarily.

Three zodiac signs will not bode well on this day. Taurus, Sagittarius, and Aquarius simply won't be able to let go of a troubling thought. We all know what it's like to 'overthink' something into a state of chaos, and these three signs will be doing just that on February 26, 2022.

The 3 zodiac signs who will have a rough day on Saturday, February 26, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is transiting your solar house of social status and career, so if work isn't going well, you're going to be stressing about it at home.

One of the things folks don't really know about you is that you're an overthinker, and not only that, this over-thinking tends to make you crazy. Sometimes your thoughts are so negative that you can't stand another minute of it. This day may have you in the mindset once again.

You'll be opening up old emotional and mental wounds during this time, particularly because Chiron, the Wounded Healer is in your hidden enemy sector.

Still, you'll be happily spared by someone in your life who cares enough about you to play the role of distracting friend. You'll appreciate this, as today is not your best day to be alone.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter is in your authority figures sector, so you feel the pressure to perform today, as you won't be able to get it out of your mind that this is not your life and that you were supposed to have done something else with it.

Self-pity runs deep and gets you nowhere today. You would do yourself a favor by not spending it all alone, as much as you adore your independence.

The transits will have you in deep thought today, thanks to Mercury in your sector of thinking and communication. But, if you let those thoughts go too far out of hand, you'll end up judging yourself for this, that, and the other thing. You're not responsible for the entire world, Sagittarius. Just yourself. Take it easy.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Mercury in your sign has been problematic, and on Saturday, your mind is about to play some serious tricks on you, as you get it into your head that you've forgotten something, yet you can't remember what it is that you've forgotten. It's the kind of thinking that will make you turn your car around and bolt off the highway because you can't shake the feeling of needing to be somewhere that you're not.

Distraction is your function today, and it's all you dedicate your mental workings to.

You can't sit still, you can't concentrate on anything productive, and you won't be able to put your finger on 'that thing' — whatever it is. It's a day filled with confusion — though it's still somewhat harmless. Phew!

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.