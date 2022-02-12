3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Have A Rough Week, February 14 - 20, 2022

February 14 -20, 2022 is chock full of transits, and boy, oh boy, are the three zodiac signs who will have a rough week are in for it.

Depending on who we are, or rather, what our signs are, it could go either way up or down.

As far as this particular blog goes, we're going to concentrate on the rougher transits of the week, and who is going to be affected by them.

After experiencing a New Moon in Aquarius, the end of Mercury retrograde, and a Full Moon in Leo a lot has gone on.

We'll be seeing some strange days indeed during Saturn in Aquarius, which happens to fall on Valentine's Day.

We'll also be experiencing the influence of asteroid season, Juno enters Aquarius on February 14, 2022, and Ceres in Gemini.

We'll be making our way out of Aquarius season and into Pisces on the 19th. We'll be entertaining Jupiter in Pisces and Pisces sextile Uranus around the same time.

All in all, if we take a positive attitude, we can make every transit workable and, at the very least — survivable.

3 zodiac signs who will have a rough week starting February 14 - 20, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The first half of the week will go fairly well for you. What's going to mess you up is the Valentine's Day mid-week transits, especially the intensity of the Pluto trine the North Node.

You have no idea how things can go from zero to sixty in seconds, but that's what it's going to feel like.

Intensity is the name of the game and by the looks of it, it's going to wear you down. You may feel a little darker than your usual self, and you may share some of your thoughts with a loved one who, in turn, will flip out over your ideas in all the wrong ways.

This will make you feel like withdrawing altogether from social engagements, at least for a while. As soon as Pisces season kicks in on the 19th, you'll be feeling a lot lighter, mentally and emotionally.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a lot for you to be overjoyed by, as the week starts off with promise and action.

You've celebrated your birthday or are about to, and with birthdays come moments of irrational depression for you.

You feel all too mortal and vulnerable during this time, and you long for it to pass.

You may feel inhibited during the Uranus transits, not knowing exactly what you want to do, or where to go.

Indecision will make up the better part of the second half of the week for you.

Pisces season, however, will boost your confidence and make you feel a little more comfortable about speaking up and being heard.

Your 'nerve' will return during Pluto trine the North Node. The warrior returns!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's only one real reason why this week may feel rough to you, and that's because you're not living in the moment.

You are waiting on this, and remembering that there's no present moment, only times that exist in the future and memories of times gone by.

You feel like a ghost, not really there, but still sticking around for the haunt.

This isn't a good feeling, and it's promoted mostly by dark Pluto energy mixed with chaotic Uranus vibrations.

You want to improve on yourself, and you will as you get closer to your Sun season, on February 19th, 2020

What makes the week rough for you is that you can't settle down, and that means you have to take a look at the NOW moment to find yourself a foundation on which to stand.

