We have many influences on this day, February 22, 2022, and many of them will give us a real run for our money.

Tuesday can be extra rough on Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius and astrology explains the reason why the day's horoscope is not all that great.

If we simply had to deal with a transit like Moon trine Jupiter, we'd be fine, but this transit tends to magnify the worst elements in the other transits that join us today.

Those transits would be Moon opposition Uranus, known for its tendency to bring out our rebellious side, and Moon sextile Mars, a transit that can bring our anger to the surface.

Because Moon trine Jupiter expands upon the other transit's qualities, we have double the anger and double to rebellion. Do you see where I'm going here?

Today has the potential of being a mind-melting day of heated arguments, backed up by rebellious passion.

Some folks like to fight; it makes them feel alive. But negativity is an addiction for some, and as addictions go, they never work out in the long run.

These zodiac signs below will show that they are addicted to anger and rebellion; these are the true rebels without a cause, who fight simply...because they want to.

Why Aries, Libra, and Sagittarius will have a rough horoscope on February 22, 2022

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Put up your dukes, Aries, as you are about to get physical with your inner conflict. You're not one to think too hard about what's going wrong in your life. Instead, you fall prey to being overly emotional, which makes you want to get physical with your anger. And nobody is angrier than you.

It's as if you've won the competition and now you are the reigning ruler of all things angry and bitter.

This day brings you out of your head and into the streets, where you will be challenging just about everyone to a duel. You just don't care how people react to you; you have an agenda and it's to rid yourself of your anger. Moon opposition Uranus does not bring out the best in you, Aries.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've always thought of yourself as unique and original — and you definitely are just that. But, you are also rebellious and your personal rebellion isn't always right for the moment. On this day, the moment for your rebellion does not exist, which makes your actions on this day all the more out of place.

There's a good chance that you'll misconstrue something at work and rip someone a new one because of your own misunderstanding.

This won't go over well, but you'll be too defensive to let down your pride and give in to the fact that it was you who made a mistake, not them. You won't admit to defeat today, and that will not only feel bad, but it will also ensure that nobody respects you for your stance.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On this day, you will be swept up into all the drama that Moon opposition Uranus can pack in for you. With Moon trine Jupiter acting as a vitamin for every ounce of anger that you hold within, you'll be taking just about everything the wrong way.

All things will be blown way out of proportion for you today, and you'll recognize that this is your own doing and that your mind is what's behind the drama.

You can anticipate a messy and mean fight with someone you care about, and you can know that you'll say something so mean to them that they may want to disown you altogether. By the end of the day, you'll ask yourself whether or not it was necessary to be so awful to that person. You'll conclude that, no, it was not necessary.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.