3 Zodiac Signs Whose Secret Affair Gets Found Out During Moon Opposition Uranus Starting February 21, 2022

Moon opposition Uranus is what allows us to feel nervy and individualistic. We stand our ground, even if what we believe in is pure madness.

This transit affects our pride as well as our decision-making. We want only to do things our way, and when we make decisions, we make them without care or consideration for others.

This transit inspires selfishness and naïveté. We think we can get away with just about anything during Moon opposition Uranus. We believe we are made of magic dust and that we are protected — we even think we can cheat on our mates and get away with it.

That's the tricky bit about Moon opposition Uranus; it doesn't let us get away with anything.

So, if we really are having an affair that we want no one to know about, get ready to be exposed. Your big secret is about to be outed by none other than Moon opposition Uranus.

3 zodiac signs whose secret affair gets found out during the Moon opposition Uranus starting February 21, 2022

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Deep down inside, you believe that no one on Earth has a right to tell you what to do, or how to live your life. This goes for your partner as well. Romance is wonderful and you adore it, but you need and require your freedom and if that means you need to occasionally have an affair — in secret, then you do what your heart tells you to do.

You may chalk this off as simply being true to yourself, but here's the 'gotcha' part: you're going to be caught in the act. While you might think this is no big deal and that you'll be able to explain yourself away, the truth is, this affair is going to create severe damage in your quasi-committed relationship. You've been warned. Wise up.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

"With a rebel yell, she cried, more, more, more." Billy Idol must have written that song during Moon opposition Uranus. For you, Scorpio, you'll find that you are the rebel here and that in your attempt to get more, more, more, you'll be so wanton and careless about your actions that you'll be found out about almost instantly.

This refers to the affair that you are secretly conducting, right now. You think you're the hottest thing in the world, that you're on fire, and that why should you let this heat go to waste? Well that might feel all well and good, but you will be found out, so get your excuses together now because this thing is going down.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You've had your eye on someone for a while now — and they're not your partner. You have been so curious about this 'other' person because they seem to be the polar opposite of the person you're currently with, and you feel like you're willing to take that one wicked step closer to them, as in, you're ready to start having a secret affair with them.

Here's the kick in the head: they don't want to have one with you and not only that, they're going to tell your partner of your intentions, which is really going to mess your world up. So, ask yourself this: what was it that made this turncoat look so appealing to you? Moon opposition Uranus lets you reflect on your poor judgment of character.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.