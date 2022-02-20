Why Gemini, Libra, And Pisces Zodiac Signs Will Have A Rough Week, February 21 - 27, 2022

Nothing like the accidental aggravation of having to deal with Moon square Pluto while trying to show someone that you're a seriously nice person.

Say, for instance, you need to impress someone this week, which is something many people will have to do, for work, for romance — you get that point.

Rough Horoscopes are in store for Gemini, Libra, and Pisces. Here's why.

OK, this means your intentions are good. You mean well, but you've got this monster transit, AKA Moon square Pluto hovering above you, twisting and turning everything that comes out of your mouth. Not fun.

This week we will be 'entertaining' Moon square Pluto, Moon square Mars and Moon trine Saturn for the win. What this means for us mere mortals is that all good intentions not only go wrong, they go intensely wrong.

You'll spout out insults to the wrong people, and you'll end up looking like a fool to those who see you in action.

What warnings do we have upfront? Here's an important one: Do not go for a job interview this week, and do not propose marriage. Wait until next week to make your ultimately positive moves.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's most important for you this week, Gemini is that you keep your positive feelings going, but you reserve action until next week. This means that you shouldn't throw it all away because the week is a bit prohibitive.

You have a tendency to give up too quickly if something doesn't automatically open to you, and this week could put you off, but it doesn't have to become an ending. Let this week be.

Don't take the events of this week too seriously. And whatever you do, don't go out of your way to impress someone. It's not that you're not impressive — you are, but that Pluto-Mars energy is hellbent on making you look the fool. Don't give it any more energy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

If you act in any kind of impulsive way during this week, Libra, you will be set back a few steps for your efforts. This is not the week to get things done. Oh sure, you can go about your business in a regular way, whether it's about love or work, but the advice here is to keep your emotions on the down-low, or risk humiliation.

Moon trine Saturn is here to keep you in check; you may want to be the best you can be, but because of that Saturn energy, you'll be doing something that will be instantaneously regrettable. This is not the week for you to suggest polyamory to your loyal and committed monogamous partner, in other words.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

There's a good possibility that you had big plans for this week, Pisces, and right at the top of the week, you intended to set sail upon a new and grand adventure. With all of that positive and optimism in your heart, you felt that you couldn't go wrong, that you were finally on the right track.

Unfortunately, that track may have to wait one more week to be the right one for you. This week, however, is the one where you combat Moon square Pluto and Moon square Mars, both transits of which are deeply disturbing your plans...and your mood.

You'll be hair-triggered for hostility this week, which is not exactly where you wanted to be. And, because you have a way with words-at all the wrong moments in time, you'll seize the day by insulting someone you love.

