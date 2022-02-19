3 Zodiac Signs Who Go From Friends To Lovers During Moon In Libra on February 20 - 21, 2022

It would not be shocking to think that there might be someone in our life — a friend, perhaps, who could potentially become a lover. Sometimes, for that to happen, the transits have to be just right, and with the Moon in Libra, it looks like the transits have hit pay dirt.

If you've been thinking about a certain friend of yours in 'that way' it might be because it's meant to be. The best romantic relationships start off as friendships, in fact, being good friends with your romantic partner is a surefire way to make the relationship last.

Sometimes, we keep the friendship going simply because we like the tension; we know there's something 'else' going on, but we like to tease ourselves by holding back. Moon in Libra inspires and encourages us to take the next step.

3 zodiac signs whose friends become lovers during Moon in Libra on February 20 - 21, 2022

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Moon in Libra is the kind of transit that allows you to feel both brave and sure of yourself when trying something new. If you have been flirting with the idea of taking your friendship with someone to the next phase, then you'd be well suited to do it this week.

Because of the well-balanced nature of this transit, you'll get to see just how this best friend of yours reacts to you when you step over the line and into the romantic world. What you feel is what they feel, and because you both have this exciting prospect in your mind, you will both accept the other one as more than a friend.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a good chance that you were once lovers with a certain friend of yours and that over time the relationship morphed into a simple but respectable friendship. This friendship has grown through the years and this person is someone you can trust now.

What starts to make sense, during Moon in Libra, is the idea that the two of you really do have a lot in common, plus, you're both single and possibly interested in settling down. What went from romance to friendship may find new footing during this transit, as you take this friendship back to its origins, for an entirely new experience.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You tend to work well during Libra transits, and with the Moon in Libra, as of February 20, you'll be thinking a lot about a certain friend of yours, and how to turn this friendship into a romance.

You probably think you're on your own in this regard, that this person isn't interested in you in 'that way', but this transit works on your courageousness — and on your nerviness, and you will take that chance and ask them if they want to...become lovers.

Yes, it's a scary move, mostly because it might come with a devastating "no thank you" but then again, it might come with a rousing, "yes, please!" Take the chance and find out.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.