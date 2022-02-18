3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love Horoscope That's Easy During The Moon In Libra Starting February 19, 2022

This weekend, February 19 - 20, 2022, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Libra.

So, how does this affect the zodiac signs in their love horoscopes and relationships for the weekend?

Libra rules commitments and partnerships. As an air sign ruled by the planet of love, it's only natural that people will feel ready for romance and want a love horoscope that is easy.

Ah, Moon in Libra. Where three zodiac signs finally get a chance to feel like all is well in the world.

The Moon in Libra is a transit that allows Cancer, Leo, and Pisces zodiac signs to see ourselves as healthy beings who strive for personal success in body, mind, and soul.

We want our lives to run smoothly, and we have found that if there's one area that doesn't always do that, it's our love lives. Why oh why can't our love lives be easy? It seems like this has to be something we all have in common, so why, if ease is the goal, are we not all experiencing easy love lives?

We don't experience easy-going love lives because we are not easy-going people. What we put into a relationship is what we experience, so perhaps Moon in Libra is also here to show us that, if we want a love that's easy, we ourselves have to become easier to be with.

3 zodiac signs who want love horoscope that's easy during the Moon in Libra starting February 19 - 20, 2022:

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Oh, how you want it easy. This argumentative, weird, non-communicative love life of yours is exactly what you don't want. You're involved with someone who likes to argue and deliberate. They love this. They love to analyze and get deep, and because they get so deep, you get so annoyed, because you don't want to be analyzed.

Enough already with the psychoanalysis. Can't your love life be spent with someone who is OK with who you are, as you are? Must they always play the role of a psychiatrist when they are with you? You feel like this whole thing is getting way too complicated, and all you want is a love that's easy. Wahhh!

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You feel like you've lived a long enough time to know who you are and exactly what you want out of love. Easiness. There is no more room in your life for excessive drama, even though you're the only one who always brings the theatrical experience to every romance you've ever been in.

But now, you're with someone whom you see as your life partner, and to make that last and keep things going smoothly, you want to lay down some laws here: no drama, all honesty, and no sudden surprises. If you can communicate this to your partner, you might get what you want — that is, if they want a drama-free existence as well, which they may just want.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You sometimes wonder to yourself if life is ever going to just let up for you. Why, of all things, does your love life have to be so intense, so dramatic? Why are you still having arguments with mates that always end up bordering on break-ups and disaster scenes?

Haven't you gotten past this immaturity, Pisces? As a matter of fact, you're very much past it, which is why it still bothers you so much. All you want is an easy-going life, with an easy-going partner who wants 'ease' just as much as you do. Moon in Libra can help this happen, but you have to say 'yes' to the idea, and that means both of you. If you want ease, you have to agree that ease is the goal.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.