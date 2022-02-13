Love Horoscope For Monday, February 14, 2022

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 14, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Aries

It's Valentine's Day, Aries, but don't forget to tell your friends that you love them, especially if they are single and not doing anything special today.

If you're uncoupled this holiday, why not invite one of your friends out for a lunch or dinner date to catch up and talk about life.

You don't need to have a holiday dictate how you spend your time and show your love, but it's nice when the timing fits just right.

Taurus

Even though you have to work today, it's never too late to celebrate love. If today's inconvenient for going out to dinner with your significant other, aim to do so on a different day.

You can do something small this evening and make plans for a special outing later this week when the restaurants aren't so busy and you both aren't under pressure to make one another happy.

Gemini

Even though it may not sound romantic writing something sweet for your significant other can be meaningful, especially on Valentine's Day.

You can pick up a journal or write a love letter. Perhaps you have considered getting a tattoo together as a couple.

Maybe check out a couple's tattoo ideas online and swing by a parlor to talk about a future ink session later this evening just for fun.

Cancer

No one ever thinks of paperwork involving wills, medical guardian, or assigning who will be in charge of things should you ever need it.

But, with Mercury entering your shared resources sector, it's a good time for you to plan ahead and start discussing how you and your significant other wishes for end-of-life matters to be handled by the other person.

While these are tough conversations it can show your mate how serious you are about being with them for the long haul.

Leo

With Mercury entering your commitment sector, you might feel ready to express your heartfelt intentions with the one you have your sight's on.

Things are still uncertain when Mercury is at the first few days of a new sign, so even though you have found the courage to say how you feel, a part of you may also hesitate to share your heart completely.

It may be best to hold back and wait until you're completely certain that "I love you' is a phrase you're ready to say and mean.

Virgo

You love to help, but you may be pushier than usual when it comes to asserting your desire to help a friend or loved one get their own life together.

With Mercury entering your sector of health and routines, your desire to put order into life may extend far beyond your own needs. While you may only desire to help, be sure to read the body language of others.

You may be ready to get to work and think that it's a super loving thing to offer, but your partner may not be fully onboard just yet.

Libra

Love is on your mind all month with Mercury entering your sector of romance. This is the time to indulge yourself in all things romantic and pleasurable.

From creating a playlist of your favorite love songs to deciding which rom-com shows to binge watch (with or without a friend), the next few days your awareness of all things sweet and tender grow, and it's good to indulge yourself as much as your heart desires.

Scorpio

It's so nice when a family can be loving and supportive toward each other, and with Mercury entering your sector of home, it's a beautiful time to cultivate the spirit of forgiveness, care, and concern between you and your relatives.

Sometimes it takes just one person to initiate get-togethers to foster bonding time. If it's been a while since you've all been together since the pandemic started, now is a great time to see who wants to plan a reunion.

Sagittarius

It's time to put a few of the guards around your heart down, Sagittarius, and if you have been less than attainable, while Mercury is in a new sign, that could change. If you're single, the next few weeks can be promising for your love life.

You may find that you're more open and receptive to chatting with others online or reactivating your dating profile to see if you will meet a special someone.

Capricorn

What you invest in grows, and the same rule applies to love. Now that Mercury is in your money sector, it's important to dedicate your attention to how you spend certain currencies on your partner and love life.

From the way that you manage your time, even to how you work on building credit or getting out of debt, each of these areas adds up to what type of mate you will be.

Aquarius

Now that Mercury is in your sign, it's time for you to pay close attention to your thought life and how it affects the way you feel about others.

You may struggle to find a balance between what you want in a relationship versus what it is you're willing to compromise on.

These are tough decisions, but it's also super important to take them seriously and to know in advance what your deal breakers are when it comes to love.

Pisces

People will talk, and sometimes gossip can be so malicious that it makes you want to throw in the towel.

Even if you're having a wonderful Valentine's Day, it may be hard not to notice that an ex who is still struggling to get over your posts and lament on their social media.

It may be tempting to text or to pick up the phone and reconnect, but unless you're certain that you want to go back to a situation that may not have changed, don't.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.