Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Card Reading For February 14, 2022

Your one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, February 14, 2022, for each zodiac sign with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Monday has the energy of a 4, which is about managing our emotional energy, and sometimes this includes stopping what you are doing now to do a cleanse.

Coincidentally, we are approaching the Full Moon in Leo this week, and this is the time to prepare tarot card decks, crystals, and other relics for cleansing beneath the light of Luna.

Whenever we are a few days before a Full Moon it's so easy to feel the energy rising in us all because Full Moon's require a release of energy, the completion of projects, and the moment to let go of what is no longer working out for you.

What does Monday’s one card tarot reading bring for your zodiac sign?

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Aries, the Seven of Pentacles is letting you know that you have to decide that you'll be responsible for the things you have started.

You might not find a topic or project interesting anymore, so the desire may not be there, but does this matter?

Think long-term. If your word matters, you'll fulfill the promises you've made in order to keep your reputation in good standing.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Some relationships come with an expiration date. You go into it with the expectation that your partner will be with you forever, but people grow apart and their love changes, too.

It's not easy to break up with a person you loved, and you could be tempted to stay with them anyway, but it's unfair to you both if your heart is no longer in it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

You have been looking at your flaws and shortcomings too long, Gemini, and now you are beginning to treat yourself with less respect than you deserve.

It's not good to dislike who you are as a person. You need to be your own best friend — an ally. The Nine of Cups is a warning, Gemini, that awareness has led to too much criticism and it's time to move toward the opposite direction — self-love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You don't mind being the center of attention unless it's for all the wrong reason, and worse, with the wrong person. The High Priestess, reversed is a signal that you are receiving unwelcome advances or will be the recipient of them.

Cancer, it's important to toughen up as you may need to set your boundaries strong and high at the beginning of a friendship or relationship to avoid misleading a person who could read into your body language and kindness the wrong way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Some people just cannot get out of their own way. They are pushy, aggressive, and stomp all over your last feeling even as you're are trying to be nice to them.

The Queen of Wands is answering your question about a relationship that seems imbalanced. You are dealing with a person who is not looking out for you, they are only thinking of themselves.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

The Ace of Swords is about projects and creative plans. So, Virgo, you are entering an exciting time filled with promise and great things. The Ace of Swords is letting you know that an idea you have will come together nicely.

You'll see what you need, and have a better understanding of what direction you need to go. No more sleepless nights for you!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

Life has taken you to a fork in the road, and here you stand at the crossroads, Libra. Ready or not, it's time to make an important decision.

The Two of Wands is saying that you have a journey to take, but neither past will lead to the same endpoint. So, which do you want to choose? Your scope may be limited because no one can really know how the story will end. So, follow your gut.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Your mind is divided, and as a result, so is your heart. You can't really be in the middle trying to please everyone, Scorpio, because by doing so you satisfy no one, including yourself. You might not know what you want, as it can be hard for you right. now.

But, the Two of Swords is a big red flag waving at you saying that you have to do something. You can no longer remain where you are now.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Significance always comes with a battle, and for you, this can be learning to overcome a major obstacle in order to get a reward.

The Knight of Swords asks you to prepare for an emotional and mental battle. There's going to be both an inner and outer fight to win, and you can do it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

You have options, Capricorn, tons of them, and the Seven of Cups is a tarot card of optimism. You have been blessed with so much favor from the universe that you may not know which to choose, which one to pick first.

Before picking what feels safest, imagine your future being what you want it to be. Remember that you were never meant to live in fear. You were made to enjoy life to its fullest.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

At first, you felt like nothing was impossible, but now you aren't so sure. It's normal to become a bit disillusioned when you hit a snag in your progress.

You may not think that it will ever get better, but the truth is that time moves on. So, even though your current situation is tough, it's going to get much better for you. Don't worry.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

The Six of Wands is a positive card that lets you know your actions matter.

You deserve credit for doing a good job, and no one can ignore greatness, Pisces, so when you do a good job, you automatically get noticed in a way you haven't in some time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.