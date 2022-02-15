Today we have a Full Moon in Leo, the Moon in Virgo, and Venus in conjunction with Mars, and this is what makes why the horoscopes for Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio are rough on February 16, 2022.

This day could go any number of ways for us, but these three zodiac signs will have a rough day and feel the effects of these transits in powerful but negative ways.

What's basically creating this day's momentum is ego, pushiness, stubbornness, and an inability to take in or understand the truth.

This is the kind of day where we want to do something loving, something kind, but somehow we end up pushing too hard and getting aggravated because our original 'kind' plan doesn't seem to be coming off that sweetly.

So, we'll get to see ourselves try hard to be loving and sweet, while we'll end up looking like pushy tough guys who are about to throw a tantrum because we can't get what we want.

This day promises to provide much face-palming, as many of us will simply want to hide behind our hands after we see the amount of damage we may very well be causing.

Why the horoscopes for Virgo, Libra, and Scorpio are rough on February 16, 2022:

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You will go after this day like gangbusters, and all with great intentions and a super sweet attitude. And while there may be someone, somewhere who will acknowledge your niceness, you will also be met with adverse reactions to what you believe is your truly good nature.

This day is going to have people reacting to you as if you're a monster, which is exactly what you're not on this day.

You'll try, you'll get shot down, but, you are a Virgo, and being shot down doesn't ever mean you'll stay down. And so, that kindly ol' attitude that you started your day with? It will rapidly morph into defensiveness and aggression.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You only 'think' that the Full Moon in Leo is something you can work with when the reality of the matter is that it really brings out your egomania. And when Libra believes they are 'right'.

There is no alternative. This "I am always right" attitude follows you through your day, and just as you started to believe that others would get on board with your miraculous sense of justice and direction.

You'll find that nobody believes a word you say, nor do they have any intention of 'following' you into the sunset of your imagination.

You just can't get it right today, and despite how many people turn on you, you'll never consider that they have a legit reason to do so.

Subscribe to our horoscope & zodiac newsletter Want to know what's in store for your zodiac sign? Sign up for our free newsletter & get your personal horoscope straight to your inbox daily!

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

That Moon in Virgo? It's making you feel nervous and on edge. Your confidence is being shifted today, and you don't like it.

You want everyone in your immediate environment to listen to what you have to say, and yet, everyone seems to be engaged in their own agenda.

How dare they! You are there to take control and show them all the way, and there they are, disrespecting your words, your advice, and your ways.

Your ego will be on fire during this day, and nobody around you will want to feed it. They believe you're good for one thing only on this day: to be a brat that has no control of themselves. Not exactly the image you wanted to put out.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.