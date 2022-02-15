3 Zodiac Signs Who Forgive Their Enemies During The Full Moon In Leo February 16, 2022

For many of us, we only wish for easy lives that are free from drama and the pursuit of it. We mature and we see that life is so much easier to live when we are able to let go of the past, forgive the people in our lives who have caused us harm or misery, and release any need to cause ourselves destruction.

The Full Moon in Leo comes with both strength — and the ego that it takes to protect ourselves.

Yes, ego. Ego is not always a bad thing, in fact because we have egos, we have the ability to tell what is good for us and what is bad.

Leo stirs up our better ego, and brings us to a place where we know we have to let go of the negative. If we can free ourselves from the known forces of negativity in our lives, then we can be free.

And during The Full Moon in Leo, we will know this magic power as the power of forgiveness.

Why bother carrying around the burden of one's enemies negativity, day in and day out? The Full Moon in Leo lets us know that there is no need for this, and gives us the out — if we should want to take it.

The three zodiac signs who forgive their enemies during the Leo full moon on Wednesday February 16, 2022:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Because you've gone through a personal scare over the last few months, you've also come to reorganize your priorities. Life is suddenly very precious to you, and because of whatever it is that shook you up over the last few months, you've come to understand that certain troublesome things in your life actually don't have to be there.

There's a person you need to let go of, and you've been keeping them alive and well in your mind, even though they are the main reason you went downhill in the first place.

Call it forgiveness or call it getting rid of the garbage — either way, this Full Moon in Leo is going to work for you to help you free yourself from someone else's unhealthy influence.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never really been big on forgiveness, as you don't see the point in forgiving someone who messed you up. Then again, you don't seem to really understand what forgiveness is all about.

In your case, you're comfortable holding on to your pain — but this pain this heartbreak of yours — you're starting to use it to define yourself. As if all you've become is the result of this awful association that you have with a person who did your life serious damage.

What are you waiting for, Aquarius? An invitation to heal? Well, here it is, and it's called the Full Moon in Leo. It invites you to let go or 'forgive' the person who dominates your life. Your mind, your life, you choose.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

In the past, you've been one of those people who forgive no one, forget nothing, and harbor intense hatred for anyone who took something away from you. It's that hate, Pisces, has that ever done you any good?

Why do you stand so firmly in place to defend your negative emotions, as if someday this whole 'hate' thing is going to pay off for you? You've only received aggravation and futility from the hate you've put out, and with the Full Moon in Leo, you're basically being handed a way out of this cycle of pain and hate.

It's enough. It's time to forgive and release. Do you honestly think you're going to live forever, and that giving up year after year to some unforgivable person is going to work for you? It's not. Life is short — live it without this person dominating your mind 24-7.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.