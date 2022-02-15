3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During Moon In Virgo Starting February 16, 2022

When we experience the Moon in Virgo, we are looking at a time when something inside us is sparked into rational thinking. We no longer want to 'take things on their word'.

We want proof, we want to analyze what's before us, and we want to make the ultimate judgment as to whether something stays, or whether it goes.

When we come up with our grand judgment, we stick by it, even if we're wrong, or off base.

We feel like we did the research needing to make a strong judgment, and we feel like whatever conclusion we came up with, it has to be right.

And, if this plays out in the world of love and romance, we follow our hearts. If our hearts say 'no', we go the route of NO.

Because we believe so much in our own judgments, we tend to get too wrapped up in the idea of being right, and that's where our pride blurs the lines here.

Pride is what prevents us from a deeper experience in love; yet, during Moon in Virgo, we will err to the side of pride. The Moon in Virgo makes us unshakeable. Is that a good thing, or a bad thing? That is up for you to determine.

3 zodiac signs whose pride gets in the way of love during the moon in Virgo starting February 16, 2022:

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If someone were to tell you that your pride was about to get in the way of love during Moon in Virgo, you'd say, "And what of it?" You aren't moving off this rock. You decided you know what's right for you, and you don't know why this would ever be a topic for someone else to care about.

Yes, Moon in Virgo stirs up your Taurus stubbornness, and what of it? You like it this way. Miss out on love because of one's own pride? Hell yeah, you'll miss out on anything if you believe it's not good for you, and at this point in your life, you're more about self-discovery than settling down with a partner you'd regret. You know who you are, Taurus. And it seems like you're pretty proud of that.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are happy to go about your business, doing all the little things you love by yourself if need be. You have never felt the burning need to have someone in your life simply because everyone else tends to feel lonely if they're not surrounded by a loving mob.

You, on the other hand, prefer to be alone, especially if the choices out there are so dull. During Moon in Virgo, you will feel the pride of your choices, and if someone challenges you on this pride of yours, you'll be only too happy to laugh them off and go on your own way.

Pride over love? That's a no-brainer to you, if 'pride' is defined by trusting in one's own decisions, then that's life for you. Love can wait.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have spent way too much time doing what was expected of you in this lifetime, and you've seen how it doesn't always seem to work out in your favor. Now you know. Life has given you enough experience to be able to stand firm in your beliefs, and because you believe so intensely in whatever claims your heart, you become an immovable object.

Moon in Virgo brings this out in you, and you are not about to budge. You are no longer interested in shoddy displays of desperate love. You are more concerned with staying alive, healthy, and intelligent to remaining strong is where your pride is. If this judgment keeps you away from having a mediocre experience in love, then you've done yourself a good turn.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.